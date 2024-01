Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk endorsed a speech by 2024 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Sunday that criticized baby boomers' voting habits and praised podcast host Joe Rogan.

In a video clip that has accumulated more than 475,000 views on X, Kennedy admitted that he is polling poorly among those born between 1946 and 1964 and attributed their lack of support to how the boomer generation consumes media.

"They have a disability, which is they only get their news from ABC, NBC, CNN, MSNBC and The New York Times," Kennedy said in the speech. "And if I were living in that information ecosystem, I would have a low opinion of myself as well."

In contrast, Kennedy noted that younger Americans get information from long-form interviews, podcasts and other alternative news sources.

"They're doing critical thinking, and they're not locked into these orthodoxies, and somehow, if you're young and you have parents, you need to lock them up somewhere and get them to listen to a Joe Rogan podcast," Kennedy added as the crowd erupted in applause.

"He's right," Musk tweeted in response to the video.

Kennedy later thanked Musk for "providing a platform for free speech."

Many other social media users appeared to agree with Kennedy's sentiment and criticized legacy media outlets.

"Of course he's right," one account wrote. "Legacy media is simply an arm of the government's PR & media unit."

Another user suggested legacy corporate media has "become a curse to the world" and is "clearly dishonest."

"I believe nothing I read in American newspapers or watch on TV. Thank God for places like X, Substack and other outlets," the account added.

Others took issue with Kennedy's comments and claimed he was generalizing a cohort of Americans.

"I am a boomer. I haven't watched legacy media since about 2005, and I listen to Joe Rogan often," one user replied. "Many of you think you know boomers, but we aren't cookie cutter people. Boomers born at 1960-1964 are very in tune to what's up, for the most part."

Rogan has previously voiced support for Kennedy but suggested the Democratic Party would not allow him to be on the ballot or debate President Biden.

"He's a fascinating guy," Rogan said to his guest, journalist Alex Berenson, of Kennedy. "I really enjoyed talking to him. What's really important is his work as an environmental attorney and what he did with the Hudson River. He cleaned up the Hudson River, a lot of it based on him winning cases. And he really cares about people, genuinely does. I think he's a good person, I really do."

Rogan then said he would vote for Kennedy but predicted he would not get the opportunity.

"I have a feeling that they've got some rascally tricks up their sleeves to keep him from ever challenging. And there's not going to be any debates, that's for sure," Rogan said.

