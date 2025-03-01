Elon Musk tells Joe Rogan that Trump’s cabinet may be ‘most revolutionary’ since American Revolution

Senior adviser to President Trump and Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk didn’t mince words about how historically significant he believes the second Trump administration is.

During the latest episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, Musk declared that Trump’s second-term cabinet could have an impact on this country not seen since the founding of the United States.

"Yeah, this is a revolutionary cabinet, and maybe the most revolutionary cabinet since the first revolution," he told Rogan. "This is not a bunch of business-as-usual types."

Musk made the assertion in response to Rogan marveling at how diverse and anti-establishment Trump’s cabinet picks are, especially at a time when Trump appears earnest about getting under the country’s hood and investigating corruption.

The host said, "This is such a fascinating time, because with this set up ­– the way it is right now with Trump back in after all that happened to him, and with you there, and with RFK Jr. and Tulsi, and Kash Patel – it’s like, this is a wild time to find out what’s really going on."

"That’s, like, never happened before. This is nothing like the first term," the host added, alleging that first Trump administration had "a bunch of neocons" and "shady people that he didn’t know."

"Now he’s had four years to stew on it," Rogan said, pointing to Musk’s work with DOGE targeting the federal government’s fraudulent and wasteful spending as a sign Trump is serious.

The two figures spent a good portion of the three-hour podcast discussing Musk’s work at DOGE. Since its formation, the agency has targeted multiple federal government outfits, including the U.S. Agency for International Development, (USAID) the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the United States Department of Education, the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the U.S. Treasury, the IRS and many others.

It has uncovered billions of dollars in misplaced and wasted government funding and has worked to cut the federal workforce through layoffs and buyouts, as well as canceling contracts to save money.

"With you guys all going through this, we’re getting an understanding of government we’ve literally never had before," Rogan told the billionaire X owner.

Musk agreed, noting that the anti-establishment nature of Trump’s cabinet picks contributed to them facing an arduous confirmation process.

"So this is why some of the Senate confirmations were quite challenging – is because, when you try to appoint people who are going to change the system, the system doesn’t want to let them through."

Earlier in their discussion, Musk alleged that the media is so against DOGE and Trump’s cabinet members because they’re seen as a "threat to bureaucracy," which he alleged that the Democratic Party and mainstream are desperate to protect.

"But if you just replace ‘threat to democracy’ with ‘threat to bureaucracy,’ it makes total sense," the billionaire declared.

