©2025 FOX News Network, LLC.

Elon Musk, Joe Rogan agree it's time for U.S. to stop spending money it doesn’t have

Musk said, 'We really need to stop spending money unless we’re sure it’s good value'

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
Published
Joe Rogan cheers DOGE team finding 'crazy s---' in the government Video

Joe Rogan cheers DOGE team finding 'crazy s---' in the government

Podcaster Joe Rogan commented on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) exposing wasteful spending.

Podcaster Joe Rogan and Elon Musk, founder and chief executive of SpaceX and Tesla, Inc., who is heading up President Donald Trump’s DOGE, both agreed that it’s time for the United States to stop spending money it doesn’t have. 

"We really need to stop spending money unless we’re sure it’s good value," Musk said in a podcast interview with Rogan on "The Joe Rogan Experience" published on Friday. 

DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKER DEMANDS MUSK, OPM STOP SENDING MASS EMAILS TO STAFFERS: ‘CHAOTIC’  

A government worker criticized Elon Musk and Doge

A federal employee spoke to CNN about how Elon Musk-lead DOGE sent an email demanding federal employees share an account of their last week's work. (CNN)

"So essentially, we’re like a poorly managed business with an unlimited credit line that is off the rails," Rogan said. 

"Absolutely," Musk responded. 

Musk's email last weekend asking federal employees to list their five accomplishments over the past work week sparked controversy that was the talk of cable news and podcasts.

Rogan, who has previously said that he is not affiliated with any political party, said that Musk is doing what he does best. 

"And if you were a person like you are who comes in and takes over businesses and straightens them out, that's exactly what you're doing," Rogan said. 

Rogan saw parallels between Musk's measures with DOGE and his handling of X, formerly known as Twitter. In April 2022, Musk became the largest shareholder of X when he bought a 9.2% stake in the social media site. 

FLASHBACK: MUSK USED HIS ‘WHAT DID YOU GET DONE THIS WEEK' DIRECTIVE BEFORE GUTTING TWITTER 

CNN's Brian Stelter

CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter responded to Elon Musk demanding federal employees list their accomplishments during a segment on "Inside Politics." (CNN screenshot)

"I mean, most of the time, I create businesses from scratch," Musk said. "Like Twitter was a case where, you know, I kind of bought a company that I kind of knew was a hair pull." 

Musk also took credit for making Tesla successful. 

"Tesla did not exist in any meaningful form," Musk said. "There were no employees. J. B. Straubel joined three other people, but there was no car, there was nothing."

The company was also without a prototype, the tech mogul said. 

"That's a funny narrative, that people like to say that you didn't even create Tesla," Rogan said. 

Musk said he and the DOGE have their work cut out for them. 

"As bad as Twitter was, the federal government is much worse," Musk said. "So you know, in the case of Twitter, it wasn't a profitable company. It was like basically a break-even company, but at least it was break-even, and it had to pass an audit. The federal government is not break-even, it's literally losing $2 trillion a year, and it does not pass its audits, it fails its own audits." 

Musk and protesters

Elon Musk and protesters against DOGE's auditing of various federal agencies.  (Getty Images)

Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.