Elon Musk reportedly called himself an 'idiot' over crude attack on Thai rescue diver

Tesla CEO Elon Musk reportedly had some harsh words for himself as he reflected on his decision to call British diver Vernon Unsworth a pedophile last year.

“I’m a f---ing idiot," Musk reportedly said in an email to consultant Juleanna Glover. Bloomberg reported that Glover was relaying criticism of Musk from Jeff Nesbit, author and Executive Director at Climate Nexus, who said the episode "blew up" in Musk's face.

Musk also told another outlet that the incident was a "distraction" and "one of the dumbest things I've ever done." Musk reportedly enlisted executives at his companies to help deal with the fallout.

In a now-deleted tweet, Musk described Unsworth as a pedophile. Unsworth had derided Musk's attempt to help children trapped in a Thai cave, describing a submarine Musk offered as a "PR stunt."

“It just had absolutely no chance of working. He had no conception of what the cave passage was like," Unsworth, who helped rescue the children, said.

Musk eventually apologized, saying Unger's actions didn't justify his response. "The fault is mine and mine alone," he tweeted. In September of 2018, Unsworth sued Musk for $75,000 in damages. The emails have been made public as part of filings in that case.