Elon Musk facing challenging balancing act to reform Twitter, Babylon Bee CEO says: 'I don't envy him'

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said he has "too much work on [his] plate" amid his efforts to reform Twitter, leading Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon to say he does not envy the pressures facing the notorious business magnate.

"He's talking about how big his workload is. He's putting it on himself," Dillon told "America's Newsroom" host Bill Hemmer on Monday.

"He's handling complaints personally on Twitter. He's responding to tweets, people are suggesting things to him, he's interacting with them…" he added.

TECH INSIDER: ELON MUSK WILL TAKE TWITTER ‘TO THE MOON,' OR IT WILL ‘GO UP IN FLAMES’ WITHOUT MIDDLE GROUND

The Babylon Bee, with the slogan "fake news you can trust," had its main account suspended by Twitter in March for "hateful content" after naming Biden official Dr. Rachel Levine, a transgender woman, as the company’s "Man of the Year." Dillion previously stated they will not delete the main account's tweet that led to its suspension.

Dillon is now "hopeful" the platform will be improved under Musk's reign as he works to bring free speech opportunities to conservative voices that were silenced in the past, but also said many on the left will make it a challenging task.

"He considers Twitter to be the town square of the modern age," Dillon said. "The left doesn't want free speech in the town square, they want more content moderation, so there are a lot of people that are cheering for him to fail."

HOWARD KURTZ: MEDIA THINKS ELON MUSK'S FREE SPEECH APPROACH IS GOING TO RUIN TWITTER

Dillon added that efforts to put pressure on Musk are in progress, including advertisers and activists who are influencing them, but argued Musk's verification method is one way to combat revenue losses.

"[Advertisers] essential control him being the source of his revenue. He's got to make them happy… he's been a little bit handcuffed here because he's not able to freely do what he wants," he said.

"He's got to try to balance his stated goal of restoring free speech with all of these people who are like ‘No, we want all of this content moderation to stay. We want more of it.'"

WHOOPI GOLDBERG CLAIMS SHE'S QUITTING TWITTER OVER ELON MUSK: 'I'M OUT'

"I don't envy him for the task of trying to balance those two competing goals…" he said.

Since Musk acquired Twitter, a mass exodus of celebrities, including Toni Braxton, Whoopi Goldberg and Amber Heard, ensued and media outlets erupted with criticism claiming that the platform is suffering under its new leader.

The New York Times reported that Twitter has been losing approximately $4 million per day since Musk's acquisition, saying he has fallen under "tremendous scrutiny" for his layoffs and other methods of navigating the tech company's struggles.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Others continue to label Musk's Twitter as a "cesspool" for bigotry in light of his free speech promises.

"I think that if he takes [Twitter] in the hardcore direction of free speech… he's going to have constant pressure from advertisers and the revenue falling off," Dillon said. "He's going to have to find a way around that to move it forward. But I do think that he can make the product better."

Fox News' Brian Flood, Nikolas Lanum and David Rutz contributed to this report.