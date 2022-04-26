Sexton says Musk's Twitter buy is bad news for the left: 'Rocket-boosters on the midterm freight train'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter sent many leftists into a rage this week because a social media platform that supports free expression is a potential catastrophe for their midterm campaigns, former CIA analyst Buck Sexton said Tuesday.

Sexton also said the outcry in the left-friendly media is bearing out his prior assertion that the social media landscape has been "rigged" against centrists and conservatives, and that many instances of fact-checking and so-called content "curation" has been an Orwellian fallacy.

"Now what we’re seeing is that people like Clay and me who have been saying for years, ‘this is rigged, they’re shutting things down, there’re shenanigans going on, they're lying'," Sexton said on the "Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show."

Twitter and Big Tech have been lying about political censorship being about safety and other related concerns, he added, pointing to Twitter's "Lead for Global Curation Standards" as an example.

Sexton said such a position should not exist in a free system – and that it is literally "Orwellian" for someone to have a role deigned as "imposing their own beliefs and editing, picking and choosing ideas" from other people that are deemed acceptable.

On Monday, anchor Ari Melber was worried that someone who controlled Twitter doesn't have to "explain [them]self" or be transparent:

"You could secretly ban one party’s candidate or all of its candidates, all of its nominees, or you could just secretly turn down the reach of their stuff and turn up the reach of something else, and the rest of us might not even find out about it until after the election," Melber said.

In response, Sexton said it is incredulous to hear that exact concern from a left-wing network, given that close to the exact thing happened to a candidate on the right:

"I'd just say I wonder if this Mr. Melber is aware of the fact that Twitter banned a sitting United States president," he said. "Donald John Trump was booted from this platform. He had over 80 million followers something like that, and they kicked off the actual leader of the free world."

Sexton said Melber also appeared to miss the ban on coverage of Hunter Biden's infamous laptop when the New York Post broke the story.

"There was their suppression of that story to try to throw the election to Biden," he said.

He suggested the left has relied on their monopoly on social media could have consequences in this upcoming midterm.

"The ripple effect of this -- and I have I actually do have faith and it is In Elon We Trust … it will have massive ripple effects on other social media platforms and on the national political conversation," Sexton said. "The left was already losing ground going into this midterm – it just put rocket boosters on the freight train that is heading for them."