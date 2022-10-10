Elizabeth Warren mocked for 'Indigenous People's Day' tweet: ‘You just might want to sit this one out’

Twitter users were quick to point out the irony in Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., promoting Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday.

Warren celebrated the holiday, which replaces Columbus Day in various cities across the country, on her account that morning.

"On #IndigenousPeoplesDay, we celebrate the contributions, the extraordinary resilience, and the rich cultures of tribal nations and Native communities. Today and every day, the federal government must recommit itself to honoring its promises to Native peoples," Warren wrote.

Social media users piled on this tweet after Warren’s previous scandal regarding her false claims of Native American heritage.

"Imagine being Elizabeth Warren and thinking you can still virtue signal on this..." Townhall.com managing editor Spencer Brown tweeted.

Podcast host Gerry Callahan wrote, "You honored them by stealing jobs, money and opportunities from them. No American alive today has taken more from Native peoples. For at least this one day, you should hide your pale face in shame."

"You just might want to sit this one out..." Center for American Liberty founder Harmeet K. Dhillon tweeted.

The Spectator’s Stephen Miller joked, "You just happen to celebrate this day a little bit more than most people."

Townhall.com columnist Brad Slager wrote, "I spent 1/1024 of Indigenous Peoples Day reading this tweet."

"Oof. Girl," conservative commentator Chad Felix Greene tweeted.

Warren previously claimed Native American heritage while teaching at Harvard Law School. At Harvard, Warren was listed as a minority in an Association of American Law Schools directory, and a 1997 Fordham Law Review article described her as the "first woman of color" teaching at Harvard Law.

Multiple people, including former President Trump, criticized Warren’s claims with some noting that she primarily relied on family lore rather than any official documentation. She continued to push back against attacks throughout her campaign for the Senate.

In 2018, Warren released a DNA test revealing that she was only between 1/64 and 1/1024 Native American. Although she promoted this as confirming her claims at the time, many noted that this would make her less Native American than most average Caucasian Americans. She was later forced to apologize to the Cherokee Nation in 2019 for claiming that she was a member of their tribe.

She has since appeared to have distanced herself from the original DNA test, deleting all tweets, videos and webpages referencing the test during the lead up to her 2020 presidential campaign.