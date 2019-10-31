'Fox & Friends' hosts on Warren's 'Medicare-for-All' plan: The math doesn't add up and 'people know it'

The numbers behind presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren's "Medicare-for-All" plan don't add up and the public has figured it out, the hosts of "Fox & Friends" agreed Thursday morning.

"You can't do the math and have enough revenue to support 'Medicare-for-All'. People know it, you know it, Elizabeth Warren hasn't come to grips with it," said co-host Brian Kilmeade.

Warren agreed Wednesday with a University of Massachusetts-Amherst economist who concluded "Medicare-for-All" could result in substantial job losses, calling it "part of the cost issue."

Robert Pollin of UMass' Political Economy Research Institute told Kaiser Health News earlier this year that most of the estimated 2 million job losses would hit administrative positions -- about half among insurers and half in hospitals and doctors' offices.

Warren, D-Mass., was made aware of Pollin's conclusions during an interview with New Hampshire Public Radio.

“So, I agree," replied Warren. "I think this is part of the cost issue and should be part of a cost plan.

"Although do recognize on this what we're talking about, and that is in effect, how much of our health care dollars have not gone to health care?" she added.

Co-host Steve Doocy expressed doubt over whether American voters will be willing to take such a chance, with Ainsley Earhardt asking how $30 trillion over 10 years can be funded without massive new taxes.

Kilmeade pointed to a remark from Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, of West Virginia, who told Neil Cavuto that Medicare is already on track to "go broke" by 2026 while only covering retirees.

"Good news too, if you are gonna lose your job, you'll have plenty of company because if Elizabeth Warren gets in place everyone in the oil and gas industry will also lose their jobs. That line is gonna be around every block in every single major city across this great land of ours," said Kilmeade.

A new study by a bipartisan budget watchdog concluded it would be "impossible" to finance Warren's plan using only taxes on the wealthy.

On the debate stage earlier this month, Warren faced biting criticism from some of her rivals, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who accused her of being dishonest about the plan's costs.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.