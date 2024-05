Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

A Washington state elementary student is celebrating success after battling her school to start an interfaith prayer club.

Laura, a fifth-grade student at Creekside Elementary, was initially told no when she sought to create a prayer group that welcomed all students.

But with the help of First Liberty Institute, a nonprofit Christian organization, Laura was victorious.

"After they said no, First Liberty sent an email to them, and finally they responded and they said that we can have our club if we found a sponsor, and we found a sponsor," Laura said on "Fox News @ Night" Monday.

LIBERTY UNIVERSITY HOLDS MASSIVE, PUBLIC PRAYER GATHERING AS ANTI-ISRAEL MOBS GET ARRESTED AT COLUMBIA, USC

Laura and her mother allegedly met with the Creekside principal in February. The principal claimed that all funding for school clubs had already been allocated back in October. However, a Pride club had allegedly launched just a week before the meetings.

First Liberty attorney Kayla Toney argued the school’s decision to deny the club was a violation of the Constitution and that school officials were engaging in religious discrimination.

Toney’s email to the school read in part: "By singling out a religious club and providing an inferior access to school resources than what it provides to other non-curricular groups, the district shows a hostility to religion that violates the free exercise clause."

Toney told anchor Trace Gallagher she’s not surprised the school ultimately allowed Laura’s prayer club to form.

"The law is very clear on this issue," Toney explained. "The First Amendment absolutely protects Laura’s ability to pray with her friends. There's a long history and tradition in this country of voluntary, student-led prayer, and the Supreme Court made that really clear."

"We're very glad that the school district decided to do the right thing here. We think it's better for everyone because Laura is able to have her club starting next week. She doesn't have to have a long, drawn out legal battle. And it's better for the school district because religious liberty brings a beautiful diversity to the school environment."

Toney said it was an honor to stand with Laura and touted her courage to fight for religious liberty in her school.

FOOTBALL COACH JOE KENNEDY: A PRAYER SIDELINED ME – HERE'S WHY I'M STILL FIGHTING TO GET BACK IN THE GAME

"We're so encouraged by Laura's example, and we hope that this shows the lot is changing in a good direction. Religious liberty is alive and well in our country, and I hope this inspires many other people to think about starting a prayer meeting in your workplace, at your school," Toney said.

Laura expects a good turnout at her first interfaith prayer group meeting and said a number of students have already reached out with interest in joining the club.

"It was just a great lesson to learn that even an 11-year-old girl can make a big difference," Laura said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Nikolas Lanum contributed to this report.