US

Liberty University holds massive, public prayer gathering as anti-Israel mobs get arrested at Columbia, USC

Chancellor Jonathan Falwell contrasted Liberty University's gathering to anti-Israel protests that are 'erupting in anger, hatred and violence'

By Lawrence Richard Fox News
Published
Columbia student slams widespread anti-Israel protests: 'The mob is ruling campus' Video

Columbia student slams widespread anti-Israel protests: 'The mob is ruling campus'

Elliot Sadoff, who is a senior at Columbia University, joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the surging antisemitism on campus and how he is fighting back against the anti-Israel sentiment. 

Hundreds of students on college and university campuses across the country have been arrested over this past week after participating in hate-fueled, anti-Israeli encampments.

Schools from Columbia University to the University of Southern California, to the University of Texas at Austin, have each seen dozens of arrests as the gatherings defy the respective schools’ policies by displaying antisemitic language or trespassing — but that’s not the case at Liberty University.

The private Christian university located in Lynchburg, Virginia, held a massive gathering on the campus’ Academic Lawn Wednesday evening that went widely unnoticed as there were no arrests, no anti-Israeli or anti-Jewish sentiments. Instead, the massive crowd joined together to pray, worship and read the Bible.

"While so many college campuses are erupting in anger, hatred and violence; it is refreshing to see Liberty students worship King Jesus," tweeted Jonathan Falwell, the university chancellor and pastor of Thomas Road Baptist Church in Lynchburg, who delivered a sermon at Wednesday’s gathering.

USC CLOSES CAMPUS 'UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE' FOLLOWING ANTI-ISRAEL PROTEST, 93 ARRESTED FOR TRESPASSING

Students at Liberty University

Students at Liberty University pray and worship during an outdoor service on campus on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (Liberty University/ X)

"There is no greater joy than seeing God’s people delight in His truth," a Liberty University spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "While we are all tragically witnessing the state of college campuses erupting in protest across the country, speaking with the language of hatred and promoting a wicked ideology that favors the annihilation of an entire race of people, by contrast, thousands of Liberty students gathered last night on our academic lawn for the worship of the Lord Jesus Christ, Scripture reading, preaching, and prayer. Liberty students are actively seeking the presence of God."

The spokesperson noted there is also a 24-hour student prayer gathering that is ongoing at the campus chapel "right now as we come to the end of our semester."

In the tweet, Liberty University described the event as the "ultimate wrap-up to a semester filled with worship, fellowship, and diving deep into the Word together."

While not a protest, there was an evident contrast between Liberty’s public demonstration on campus and those at other colleges and universities.

Students, campus buildings

Liberty University students participated in a weekly religious service referred to as Campus Church. On Wednesday, April 24, 2024, the service was uniquely held outdoors.

Instead of chanting "We are Hamas," Liberty students sang out: "Great are you Lord."

Instead of repeating "From the River to the Sea," Liberty students belted out: "I’ll praise you in the valley, I’ll praise you on the mountain."

Students sitting

Liberty University held the massive gathering outdoors as other schools across the country are holding anti-Israel demonstrations. (Liberty University/ X)

Students raising their hands

Students held a public worship service at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia on April 24, 2024. (Liberty University/ X)

The Christian school’s gathering comes on the heels of protests at UT-Austin and USC, which was forced to close its campus "until further notice" following an anti-Israel protest where 93 people were arrested for trespassing.

UT-AUSTIN PRESIDENT DEFENDS SHUTTING DOWN ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTS: 'OUR RULES MATTER AND THEY WILL BE ENFORCED'

The Los Angeles Police Department arrived at campus around 4 p.m. after agitators refused to follow the university's request to leave the area, Capt. Kelly Muniz said on X, Wednesday night.

"We haven't determined if they're going to be cited or not. If and when, it is a misdemeanor offense. They are going, and they will be going through the booking process," Muniz said.

Muniz said there was an altercation in a portion of the protest area that resulted in one arrest for assault with a deadly weapon.

Protesters, crowd

USC Safety officers try to disperse students who protest in support of Palestinians, at the University of Southern California's Alumni Park, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 24, 2024. (REUTERS/Zaydee Sanchez)

The university announced at 11:58 p.m. that the protest was declared over and that the campus would be closed "until further notice."

"The protest on the UPC has ended. However, the campus remains closed until further notice. Students, faculty, staff, and people with business on campus may enter with proper identification," USC tweeted.

Students build an anti-Israel encampment at USC

Students build a protest encampment in support of Palestinians, at the University of Southern California's Alumni Park, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 24, 2024. (REUTERS/Zaydee Sanchez)

Protesters at Columbia

Pastor Jonathan Falwell contrasted Liberty's gathering to protests that are 'erupting in anger, hatred and violence' like the encampment at Columbia University in New York.  (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

USC Provost Andrew Guzman said the actions of the protesters "escalated to include acts of vandalism, defacing campus buildings and structures, as well as physical confrontation that threatens the safety of our officers and campus community."

He also said the school vehemently rejects "speech that is hateful and that causes harm to others."

Fox News’ Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report.