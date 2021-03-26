Drudge Report raises eyebrows with praise of Biden's 'chill style,' 'no drama press conference' headline

Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge showered President Biden with praise following his first formal press conference Thursday.

The popular conservative news aggregating site raised eyebrows with its prominent headlines.

"JOE'S NO DRAMA PRESS CONFERENCE" the top headline read.

"CHILL STYLE," read the next headline, which was followed by, "GRAND VISION FOR FDR PRESIDENCY" and "'ART OF THE POSSIBLE.'"

The Daily Wire's Ben Shapiro reacted, "Drudge Report is now indistinguishable from Huffington Post."

CBN chief political analyst David Brody blasted the display, insisting the Drudge Report should be called "The Amazing Joe Biden Report."

"@DRUDGE has lost all news credibility. @JoeBiden looked lost, confused and needed scripted notes for his press conference," Brody tweeted.

Media Research Center vice president Dan Gainor similarly reacted, "I still wonder if Drudge sold out or is simply mad at the GOP. In any case, it's worthless."

While The Drudge Report remains a giant among conservative news sites, Drudge's coverage of President Trump soured during the last administration and became outright hostile during the 2020 election campaign.

Drudge took a not-so-subtle shot at Trump following the 2020 election, using the president's own words against him by taking a page from his own book, "The Art of the Deal," which knocked President Jimmy Carter following his 1980 defeat by Ronald Reagan.