Dr. Siegel blasts de Blasio for pushing more mandatory vaccines after he’s already ‘choked’ small businesses

Fox News contributor Dr. Marc Siegel accused New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio of "posturing" after he suggested this weekend that private employers should make their employees get COVID-19 vaccinations. Siegel sounded off on what that would mean for small businesses who have already been ravaged by the city's pandemic restrictions.

"It's time for more mandates," de Blasio said on Saturday.

Siegel reacted on "Fox & Friends Weekend" arguing that the mayor is not taking into consideration people who have gotten over the virus and may have antibodies and "may not want to get vaccines," or people who are "flooding in with exemptions" and similarly don't want the shot.

"All it is is posturing," Siegel said.

De Blasio's own NYC Health + Hospitals, Siegel noted, have the alternative of taking a test and "don't even have to have the vaccine."

Siegel blasted de Blasio for trying to impose vaccinations on small businesses when the city's COVID-19 mandates have done so much to shutter them.

"He's going to extend this to small businesses?" Siegel asked. "This mayor, who has choked small businesses in New York City. Seventy-eight percent of small businesses are going to hurt deeply. He's going to make a threat to small businesses when his own hospitals don't follow this."

The mayor is "not on the side of right here," Siegel added, wondering if he had "been down the streets of New York City lately."

MEDICAL EXPERTS: PUSH TO MASK, VACCINATE ALL CHILDREN ‘SENSATIONALIZED, POLITICIZED’

Siegel recently sounded off on the push to make children as young as 3 years old wear masks in school and to get vaccinated in an interview with Fox News. Siegel credited the many benefits of masks for slowing the spread of the coronavirus, but noted that forced cloth coverings for kids can also come with the risk of rashes, socialization problems, and anxiety.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released guidance last month indicating that schoolchildren should be wearing masks.

"I think the schools should be focused more on vaccinating all teachers and staff and vaccinating kids that are over the age of 12; and under the age of 12, test them frequently and recommend masks, not mandate them," Siegel said.