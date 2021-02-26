Jeff Bezos’ Washington Post ignores Amazon decision to remove book on transgenderism

A controversial decision by billionaire Jeff Bezos's behemoth online retailer Amazon to remove a bestselling book has gone unreported by his newspaper, the Washington Post.

The Washington Free Beacon noticed on Friday that the Post hadn’t covered the decision made by its sister company to remove a bestselling book that the newspaper previously characterized as anti-transgender.

Author Ryan T. Anderson said this week his book, "When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment," was removed from Amazon. The decision caused swift backlash, as critics pointed out Amazon has a history of censoring books that don’t coincide with the company’s liberal political views.

While the Washington Post has not covered the decision by Amazon to remove the book, it did cover the same book in 2018 with a story headlined, "Ryan Anderson’s book on transgender people is creating an uproar."

The three-year-old story said the book "makes what some feel is an inflammatory case against transgender people" because Anderson "argues that American society’s growing acceptance of transgenderism has more to do with ideology than science."

"The current commotion over Anderson began when bloggers noticed that "When Harry Became Sally" had skyrocketed to No. 1 on two of Amazon's book lists — one on natural law and another for LGBT issues," the Post reported at the time, noting that Bezos owned both the newspaper and Amazon.

It’s unclear why the Post covered the book before it was released but has neglected to inform readers that Amazon has removed the book from its platform.

"We do not discuss our internal coverage plans, and all editorial decisions are made independent of the interests of any outside party or company," a Post spokesperson told Fox News

"When Harry Became Sally" aimed to provide "thoughtful answers to questions arising from our transgender moment" and offered a "a balanced approach to public policy on gender identity, and a sober assessment of the human costs of getting human nature wrong."

A search of Amazon for "When Harry Became Sally" on Monday doesn’t find Anderson’s book, instead suggesting books with the opposite view such as "The End of Gender: Debunking the Myths about Sex and Identity in Our Society," "Understanding Gender Dysphoria: Navigating Transgender Issues in a Changing Culture" and "Let Harry Become Sally: Responding to the Anti-Transgender Moment."

Outgoing Post executive editor Marty Baron has long maintained Bezos does not make editorial decisions.