TV personality Dr. Phil McGraw suggested on Friday that President Biden should take a cognitive exam because, "people that have nothing to hide, hide nothing."

"Dr. Phil, do you think President Biden should take a cognitive exam?" Maher asked Dr. Phil during the "Overtime" portion of his "Real Time" show on Friday.

"People that have nothing to hide, hide nothing. So, why not?" Phil responded.

Maher closed his show on Friday by encouraging Biden to "lean into" his age and said, "Don't try to deny the age thing, lean into it. Lean in, lean in like you're eating soup."

"Instead of trying to refute all the ‘too old to be president’ slams, Joe must embrace them. Stop with the 'I'm sharper than ever.' Nobody's buying that. Don't try to deny the age thing, lean into it. Lean in, lean in like you're eating soup," Maher quipped. "And just admit it! Say ‘Yes, I’m bad with names and I walk like a toddler with a full diaper, but I believe in democracy."

The HBO host said Democratic candidates have become "defensive" about who they really are, citing John Kerry's duck hunting and Hillary Clinton carrying hot sauce in her purse during their presidential bids, insisting "Americans hate that s---."

"Be yourself! And Joe, yourself is old," Maher told Biden before suggesting he "take a page" from the playbook of his "old pal" John McCain, who embraced his age during the 2008 presidential election.

Dr. Phil recently joined the co-hosts of "The View" this week to discuss his new book, "We've Got Issues," and seemed to frustrate the liberal hosts after criticizing COVID school closures.

He explained that after smartphones started to become popular and kids started to use them, "we saw the biggest spike and the highest levels of depression, anxiety, loneliness, and suicidality, since records have ever been kept."

"And then COVID hits 10 years later, and the same agencies that knew that, are the agencies that shut down the schools for two years. Who does that? Who takes away the support system for these children? Who takes it away and shuts it down?" McGraw said. "And by the way, when they shut it down, they stopped the mandated reporters from being able to see children that were being abused and sexually molested and, in fact, sent them home and abandoned them to their abusers with no way to watch, and referrals dropped 50% to 60%."

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked on Wednesday why a cognitive test was not included in the president's physical exam.

Jean-Pierre said Biden’s doctor felt it was unnecessary, and added that "folks need to understand that the president passes a cognitive test every day."

"If you look at what a clinical cognitive test is – actually what it does – it is a 15-minute appointment that is administered by someone who, most of the time, people don’t actually know," Jean-Pierre said.

Results of Biden’s physical examination, released later Wednesday, declared the president to be a "healthy, robust, 81-year-old."