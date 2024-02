Talk show host Dr. Phil told "The View" on Monday that some children arriving at the border were being sent into "prostitution and sweatshops," citing a conversation he had with the head of the border patrol union.

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin asked Dr. Phil about his recent trip to the southern border and asked about the biggest thing he took away from the experience.

"I talked to the head of all the border guards down there, the head of the union. I ask him straight-up, kids are coming over the border with numbers written on them, phone numbers and addresses. Do we check those out? He said, well, we call them.

"Is it possible that we’re sending them into known prostitution rings or sweatshops? He said, ‘It’s not possible, it is absolute.’ We are using American tax dollars to ship children into known prostitution and sweatshops," he said.

Co-host Ana Navarro asked him what kind of checking they do at the border and Dr. Phil explained that they call the numbers and ask about the children.

BORDER PATROL HAS ARRESTED 6,400 ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS WITH CRIMINAL CONVICTIONS, 178 GANG MEMBERS IN FY24

"They call the number and say, do you know about this child? They say, yes. Will you receive them when they come? Yes. I said is it possible that’s a prostitution ring? He said, we know enough to know that it – in a number of cases, it has turned out to be absolute sex ring. It has turned out to be an absolute sweatshop. I said, how is this possible?" he said.

Hostin asked where the U.S. attorney's office was if they were aware this is happening at the border.

"You mentioned that there are children crossing the border with numbers and names. Many of them are – those names belong to their family members, but you’re saying – and that’s true, but some of them are sex trafficked. Some of them are sweatshop trafficked. Why do you think the federal government is not involved? Why isn’t the U.S. attorney involved? Is it a resource issue?" she asked. "Have they reached out to the Biden administration about it?"

Dr. Phil said it had to do with resources and said it was "hard to know" if they reached out to the Biden administration.

7.2M ILLEGALS ENTERED THE US UNDER BIDEN ADMIN, AN AMOUNT GREATER THAN POPULATION OF 36 STATES

"They say that they’re so overwhelmed with processing that that’s all they can do. They’ve become social workers and processors, and not investigators and border guards, because they’re just processing, processing, processing," he responded.

Dr. Phil shared his thoughts on his border visit in a video posted to social media in early February.

In a video posted to X, the former "Dr. Phil" host cited Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott's claim that President Biden wouldn't enforce protection laws and "enticed" thousands of migrants to avoid legal points of entry into the U.S.

"Texas law enforcement has seized over 454 million lethal doses of fentanyl during this mission. Governor Abbott has said that the federal government has broken the pact between the United States federal government and the states," McGraw said. "Governor Abbott says President Biden has refused to enforce those laws and has even violated them."

"The result is a humanitarian crisis, unlike anything we've seen before, smashing records for illegal immigration by wasting taxpayer dollars to tear open Texas border security infrastructure," he continued. "Governor Abbott says President Biden has enticed tens of thousands of illegal immigrants away from 28 legal entry points along the Texas border and into the dangerous deadly waters of the Rio Grande."