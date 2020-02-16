Dr. Alveda King on Trump's presidency: 'When something is winning for you, keep the victory going'

Alveda King, the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., reacted to former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s statement that African-Americans are experiencing “pain” living under Trump’s presidency, saying on Sunday, “People are not suffering."

King, a Fox News contributor, made the comments on “Fox News Weekend” two days after the 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful made the statement in Sacramento, Calif.

“Nobody is experiencing the pain of living under this presidency more than black Americans and other Americans of color, which is why we absolutely must come together and defeat this president in November,” Buttigieg said on Friday.

In response, King said, “I am an African-American woman, 69-year-old, and almost everyone I’m speaking with, whether they are Republican, Democrat, Independent, some don’t vote, various perspectives … people are saying our wages are up, out family is being united.”

The niece of the civil rights leader then brought up Alice Johnson, the face of prison reform.

The great-grandmother, once sentenced to a lifetime behind bars for nonviolent drug charges, is now a “free woman” thanks to the bipartisan movement to improve public safety and restore second chances, which came to fruition with the passage of the First Step Act, Trump’s signature criminal justice reform.

Johnson is seen in a Super Bowl LIV ad paid for by Trump’s reelection campaign thanking the president and hugging her family.

“We are seeing so many gains in the African-American community,” King noted on Sunday.

“Some people say, he, President Trump, says what do you have to lose? But he certainly has shown us what we have to gain,” King said.

“So people are not suffering in the manner that was just stated.”

She went on to say that Trump “has not only made promises, he has kept those promises, just across the gamut.”

“Religious freedom, opportunities to worship and not fear here in America, reuniting America’s families, opening up the plants and the steel mills and things like that. There are just so many things that we are receiving,” King added.

She then pointed out that February is Black History Month and said, “America is great again, it has to stay great.” She also acknowledged the unemployment rate for African-Americans, which was 6 percent in January 2020 compared with 8.7 percent in January 2016, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“As an African-American this is a good time,” King said. “When something is winning for you, keep the victory going.”