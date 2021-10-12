Down Syndrome Awareness Month: 'Fox & Friends' spotlights businesses giving back

As part of Down Syndrome Awareness Month, the "Fox & Friends Weekend" hosts interviewed the entrepreneurs behind three businesses supporting people with Down syndrome.

"I love baking," said Collette Devitto, founder of Collette’s Cookies.

The young entrepreneur has Down syndrome and has run the business for six years, employing others with differing abilities.

"I learned baking all by myself. My mom, my sister, my entire family does not know anything about baking. I do," Devitto told Pete Hegseth, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Will Cain Sunday morning on FOX Square.

Devitto is also the founder of the non-profit Collette’s Leadership.

GOV. KRISTI NOEM BACKS BILL TO BAN ABORTIONS OF DOWN SYNDROME BABIES

Kylie Kaufman named her jewelry business after her niece who has Down syndrome. Lotte321 raises awareness for Down syndrome.

"Lotte" is derived from Charlotte, her niece's name, and, 321 is an ode to Down Syndrome, which stems from the body having three copies of the 21st chromosome. Charlotte is five years old and Kaufman said her "vision" is for her to take over Lotte321 when she is older.

Mark and John Cronin started their business, John’s Crazy Socks, in 2016 to help raise money for charities supporting people with Down syndrome.

"We have over 3,000 different socks," John Cronin said.

"You know what that means, John owns the largest sock store," Mark said.

John, who has Down syndrome, said that his favorite sock has a superhero with Down syndrome on it.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"We have others. We have our unity sock, which is designed to bring people together and get us all talking and, John, you’re giving one pair to every member in Congress, which we have more in common with than we do separating us," said Mark Cronin.

Campos-Duffy was joined during the segment by her husband, Sean Duffy, and daughter, Valentina, who was born with Down syndrome and a congenital heart defect.