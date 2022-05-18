Expand / Collapse search
Primary elections show Biden is 'underwater' as Americans suffer from economic woes: RNC chair

Ronna McDaniel touts strong GOP voter turnout in Tuesday's primary races on 'America's Newsroom'

By Bailee Hill | Fox News
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss Tuesday's primary election results and why there is massive GOP primary turnout in various states.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) is touting strong voter turnout in Tuesday's primary elections, attributing the involvement to the Biden administration's various crises. 

"We know that Biden's underwater in his numbers," Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told "America's Newsroom" Wednesday. "We know that inflation is hurting average Americans. We know that gas prices are hurting people. We know that there's a baby formula shortage that this administration is not addressing."

"And it seems every time a crisis comes up, they're ill-prepared," she continued. "And that's why we're seeing voters look at Republicans and say, maybe we need to switch leadership in Washington and put Republicans in charge of the Senate and the House in the midterm election."

Crucial Republican primaries in several key states including Pennsylvania and North Carolina took place on Tuesday as the GOP effort to regain control of Congress plows full steam ahead. 

Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz listens as former President Donald Trump calls into Oz's primary eve rally in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania on May 16, 2022

Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz listens as former President Donald Trump calls into Oz's primary eve rally in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania on May 16, 2022 (Fox News )

McDaniel highlighted Republican turnout in Pennsylvania as the race between Trump-backed Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund executive David McCormick remains too close to call. 

"Republicans outpaced Democrat turnout by 100,000 votes," McDaniel said. "It's the first time we've ever beat the Democrats in 10 years in this type of primary situation."

The race could undergo an automatic recount if the final votes for each candidate are within 0.5%. of one another. 

Republican candidate for a Pennsylvania U.S. Senate seat, Dave McCormick, right, and his wife Dinah Powell, talk to supporters during his returns watch party in the Pennsylvania primary election, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Republican candidate for a Pennsylvania U.S. Senate seat, Dave McCormick, right, and his wife Dinah Powell, talk to supporters during his returns watch party in the Pennsylvania primary election, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (AP)

McDaniel also expressed confidence that regardless of the primary outcome, Republicans will pick up the Senate seat in November. 

"What I'm seeing around the country is a lot of angst," McDaniel said. "The American people are suffering right now, and we need to deliver for them."

"That's going to happen through Republican victories in November, so we can course-correct the disaster that we're seeing under Joe Biden."

