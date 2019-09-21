Donna Brazile says 2020 'not the end' for Booker, urges Dems to focus on whistleblower report

Fox News contributor Donna Brazile commented on Sen. Cory Booker's campaign troubles and cautioned against Democrats pursuing impeachment, telling "Fox & Friends" on Saturday that the House of Representatives should focus on investigating allegations surrounding the president's previous conversation with Ukraine.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that, in a July phone call, Trump repeatedly asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to work with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani on a probe into Hunter Biden. What initially touched off the controversy is a secret whistleblower complaint that the director of national intelligence has kept from Congress, reportedly involving a "promise" Trump made to an unnamed foreign leader.

Fox News host Jedediah Bila asked whether it was premature for 2020 presidential candidates to call for the president's impeachment given the amount of information that was available to the public.

"The whistleblower allegations ... should be made available to not just the American people, but Congress. Let's get Congress to take a look at these allegations and let's look at it very thoroughly," she said. Brazile added that the inspector general should be able to speak about the issue without interference from others in the administration.

"Beyond all of that, it's just rhetoric. It's just campaign rhetoric ... let's get all of the information out on the table," she said.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump did not mention any explicit quid pro quo on his phone call with Zelensky but media figures have raised concerns about Trump's decision, a month later, to hold $250 million to the eastern european ally.

Sen. Booker, D-N.J., responded to the report by reiterating his previous calls for impeachment, tweeting Friday that Trump was engaging in "moral vandalism."

"This story is stunning and should be shaking Washington right now—Donald Trump's moral vandalism disqualifies him from being president. As I've said before, it's time for impeachment proceedings," he said.

Booker is facing his own challenges. A campaign memo Saturday, confirmed by Fox News, revealed that the 2020 hopeful needed to raise $1.7 million in 10 days, the end of the third qurater. Without that money, the campaign said, Booker wouldn't have a "legitimate long-term path forward."

Brazile, a former campaign manager and chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee, highlighted how detrimental fundraising could be to a presidential race.

"If you're running out of money, it means that you're running out of fuel. You cannot maintain offices in all of the key states, pay staff people -- which, of course staff people need to get paid -- and, this is the worst part, the candidate can't travel," Brazile said.

She claimed that even if Booker left the 2020 race, he was a "bright man" who had a "bright future."

"He's a proven leader and this is not the end of Cory Booker," she said.

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.