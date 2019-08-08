Pro-Trump Kentucky AG candidate a 'proud Republican': Dems shouldn't 'tell black Americans how to think'

Democrats who are critical of African-Americans that identify as Republicans should not tell people what to think, according to Kentucky's GOP nominee for state attorney general.

Daniel Cameron, who previously served as Sen. Mitch McConnell's, R-Ky., legal counsel, told Brian Kilmeade on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" he has gotten backlash for being a black Republican candidate.

"My message is pretty simple, the Democratic Party needs to stop telling black Americans how to think," he said.

"I'm a proud Republican," he continued, adding he first registered as a member of the party at age 18.

"I believe in the values of this party. I'm glad to stand with Donald Trump."

Cameron added he reveres many of the historical leaders of the GOP, including former Presidents Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan.

He said that, if elected, he will help Trump fight illegal immigration and, "stand up for the sanctity of life and fight against socialism."

Of a flyer depicting himself and McConnell set in an Old West-style "wanted poster" motif with a reference to "Big Pharma," Cameron said he had seen worse.

"This is not about me," he said. "Enough is enough. The black community is told day in and day out they have to speak with one voice and that is the voice of the Democratic Party."

Continuing to respond to the criticisms, Cameron said Democrats preach "tolerance" but appear intolerant when it comes to political viewpoints that run counter to theirs.

He also thanked the president for recently endorsing his candidacy against Democrat Greg Stumbo.