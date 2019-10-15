There's 'material chance' Trump will be removed from office, says MSNBC guest

The chances of President Trump being removed from office are increasing as his administration begins to "disintegrate" and collapse around him, said MSNBC guest Edward Luce on Tuesday.

“I think really, this morning for the first time, I was thinking about this: There is a material chance that Trump is going to be removed," said Luce, an author and Financial Times national editor.

He didn't provide an exact prediction on the odds of his claim coming true, but said the process continues to work against Trump, at full speed.

"One in three, one in four, whatever it might be," he continued. "This is moving so quickly that he’s been caught out by himself more than anything else, so dramatically."

Luce said Trump's foreign policy failings will be his undoing and claimed GOP senators are beginning to feel the strain as they prepare for the possibility of having to vote on articles of impeachment.

"[Trump's] foreign policy, which is the fate of Ukraine, of course, is linked to all of this," he added. "[It’s] disintegrating in such a terrible real-time fashion, causing such anguish amongst Republicans whose support he’ll need in the Senate."

Trump tweeted about the impeachment probe against him on Tuesday and reiterated his feelings that it is nothing more than a political witch hunt that lacks transparency.

"Democrats are allowing no transparency at the Witch Hunt hearings," he tweeted. "If Republicans ever did this they would be excoriated by the Fake News. Let the facts come out from the charade of people, most of whom I do not know, they are interviewing for 9 hours each, not selective leaks."