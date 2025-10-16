Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Don Lemon tells Black, Brown citizens to carry guns in case ICE shows up

Ex-CNN host accused immigration officers of 'rounding' people up and sending them to a 'gulag'

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
close
Don Lemon tells Black, Brown people to arm themselves against ICE agents Video

Don Lemon tells Black, Brown people to arm themselves against ICE agents

Former CNN host Don Lemon said on Tuesday that Black and Brown Americans "of all stripes" should arm themselves in case of ICE agents coming to their doors.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ex-CNN host Don Lemon suggested Black and Brown Americans "of all stripes" should legally arm themselves in case Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents show up at their doors.

Lemon made the comment Tuesday on "The Left Hook with Wajahat Ali," clarifying that he was not "condoning or promoting violence" but that he was tired of "the niceties" while ICE agents were "rounding [people] up off the street without due process" and "sending them off to a gulag."

"If you believe in the Second Amendment, if you believe in the Constitution, Black people, Brown people of all stripes, whether you're an Indian American or a Mexican American or whoever you are, go out in your place where you live and get a gun legally. Get a license to carry legally," Lemon said. "Because when you have people knocking on your door and taking you away without due process as a citizen, isn't that what the Second Amendment was written for?"

MARYLAND RESIDENTS TELL DON LEMON THEY APPROVE OF TRUMP'S CRIME CRACKDOWN, HOPE BALTIMORE IS NEXT

Don Lemon speaks

Wajahat Ali defended Don Lemon's comments in a statement after the show aired. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Lemon said he hoped the sentiment could "knock some sense" into people within the Trump administration.

"Nobody is illegal," Lemon argued. "It is a misdemeanor to cross the border. Now, if you do it a number of times, then it becomes something else. But… there's nowhere near the level of criminality, we have degrees of criminality in this country, and what Donald Trump did is at the highest level of criminality, except for taking someone's life, and someone who is crossing the border is nowhere near that." 

NO CAGES, DUE PROCESS RIGHTS INTACT: ICE AGENTS SET THE RECORD STRAIGHT ON TRUMP'S IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Ali defended Lemon’s comments, saying that Republicans should be open to the idea of more armed citizens.

Protests at ICE facility in New Jersey

Don Lemon told Black and Brown viewers to use their Second Amendment rights and purchase firearms in light of immigration raids. (Andres Kudacki/Getty Images)

"I only speak for myself, but Don Lemon has a right to express his views in the United States of America thanks to the First Amendment which is allegedly championed by the Trump administration," Ali said. "If anything, I'd assume Republicans would agree with him that Americans have the right to legally bear arms thanks to the 2nd Amendment. Unless, of course, they only believe that right exists for [W]hite Trump supporters? If so, they should admit that publicly."

DON LEMON CALLED A 'F---ING MORON' DURING NYC STREET INTERVIEW

Fox News Digital also reached out to Lemon, ICE and the Department of Homeland Security for comment.

Protesters confront ICE agents during California immigration raid

The Department of Homeland Security reported a 1,000% increase in assaults against ICE agents. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In August, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem reported a 1,000% increase in assaults against ICE agents since they began immigration raids.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

Close modal

Continue