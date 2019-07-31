Jason Chaffetz on Dem debate: Trump 'stronger politically than he's ever been'

Former Rep. Jason Chaffetz said Wednesday that after watching the second primary debate, none of the Democratic presidential candidates have a chance at beating President Donald Trump.

"I don't see anyone out there that comes close to beating Donald Trump. I think Donald Trump is stronger politically than he has ever been,” the former chairman of the U.S. House Oversight Committee Chaffetz, R-Utah, told “Fox & Friends.”

Ten Democrats faced off in the first of two debates in Detroit, Mich., competing to take on President Trump in the 2020 election.

"I didn't hear anything about Mueller, nothing about impeachment, it shows the total disconnect with where Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler and Nancy Pelosi are. The American people aren't ready for this impeachment," Chaffetz said.

He went on to say, "Again, when you sit back and you look at it, I don’t see any American clamoring for more government, more Washington, D.C., more Washington D.C. control. That’s why I think Donald Trump is in the drivers’ seat, they didn’t lay a glove on the president and I think he is on the path to be Fed-Exed in as the next president, riding another four years," Chaffetz said.

Trump’s campaign claimed victory on Tuesday, claiming the leading 2020 Democratic candidates were pushing a "socialist message."

Trump’s campaign published a statement: “Same radical Democrats, Same big government socialist message. Same winner of tonight’s debate: President Donald Trump.”