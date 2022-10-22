MSNBC’s Hayes slammed for claiming GOP midterm victory will ‘unleash chaos’: ‘You need to get outside more’

Conservatives on social media mocked MSNBC host Chris Hayes for claiming that a GOP victory in the upcoming midterm elections will unleash "chaos" in the United States.

The "All In With Chris Hayes" host expressed his fear that both voters and elites don’t understand how dire the stakes are for America if Republicans gain a congressional majority in November.

On Friday, Hayes tweeted, "I think it's very hard to communicate to the median voter convincingly the chaos that a GOP victory is likely to unleash, and I think a lot of professionals vastly underestimate the tail risk."

This wasn’t the first dramatic warning Hayes gave about Republicans winning the midterms this week. On Wednesday night, Hayes made headlines for proclaiming that high gas prices were a threat to American democracy because they were encouraging voters to choose MAGA Republicans over Democrats in upcoming elections.

It was clear from the conservative response to Hayes’ latest tweet that many people were not taking his doom and gloom seriously. Some had grown tired of the dire pronouncements.

TownHall.com web editor Rebecca Downs seemed exasperated at Hayes, commenting, "Jesus, here we go again!"

Alluding to Hayes’ previous meltdowns this week, National Review author Charles Cooke tweeted, "You’re having quite a week."

Self-proclaimed "Common Sense Democrat" and former congressional candidate Maud Maron blistered Hayes, tweeting, "I think it is very hard to communicate to the median media elite convincingly the chaos that one-party Dem controlled cities unleashED on our lives and on our children, and I think a lot of you underestimate our memories."

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., deputy press secretary Jeremy Redfern mocked the pundit, saying, "You really need to get outside more often."

The Spectator’s editor-at-large Ben Domenech assured Hayes things would be fine. "‘Chaos’ in this case meaning ‘extremely traditional gridlock.’ Come on dude."

The Federalist senior writer David Harsanyi made a similar point, tweeting, "Ramming through expensive generational bills using reconciliation is chaos. Federal gridlock is stability. Also an organic reflection of the state of the country."

Author and political scientist Ben Hunt slammed both the GOP and Democrats in his response to Hayes’ tweet, writing, "The widening gyre. Both Dem and GOP ‘professionals’ are gobsmacked that the ‘median voter’ is resistant to the idea that victory by the other side is the end of the Republic."

Conservative commentator Jason Howerton tweeted, "This is what desperation looks like."

American Greatness senior fellow Ned Ryun replied, "Cry harder."