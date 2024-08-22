Expand / Collapse search
DNC attendees struggle to name their favorite Harris policy: ‘Like her as a person’

''Her as a person just, like, tops out any policy,' a young blond woman said

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
Laura: Kamala Harris has been repackaged

Laura: Kamala Harris has been repackaged

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reflects on how Democrats are trying to sell the Harris-Walz campaign to voters on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

An intern with The Free Press spoke to multiple supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris’ bid for the presidency, but they struggled to name specific policies of hers they support.

Harris' campaign has been criticized for not having the vice president hold a press conference or sit down for a formal interview, to explain what her policy agenda would be as president. 

The Free Press intern Julia Steinberg, who also serves as editor-in-chief of Stanford Review, asked multiple DNC attendees to name their "favorite policy" from Harris. 

"Can Democrats at the DNC pick their favorite policy of Kamala’s?" The Free Press account on the X platform wrote.

"Her being president," one older man answered to the intern, later adding, that this "because it covers everything that she defends."

One woman specifically answered, "I’m really excited for her to restore reproductive rights across America." However, when asked about how Harris would do so, she awkwardly paused, looked at the camera and said "…I don’t know."

Another attendee had a similar exchange, first answering "Her willingness to move forward on affordable healthcare," but when asked about how she would do so, replied with a similarly vague answer, "I think she’ll work to motivate the legislature to vote in favor of it."

'The Five': Trump campaign creates its own Kamala Harris policy website

"All of her policies," an older, grey-bearded attendee said. "Everything fromI’m nonbinary, and soall of the policies for basic human rights. Rights to have our own bodies and do with them as we please, you know?"

"Like, her as a person just, like, tops out any policy. I just — I really admire her," a young woman said. 

A young man replied by telling the interviewer one must look at things "broadly."

"So, you have to look at it broadly, right?" he said. "It’s about what she stands for right now."

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.