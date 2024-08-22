DNC attendees struggle to name their favorite Harris policy: ‘Like her as a person’

An intern with The Free Press spoke to multiple supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris’ bid for the presidency, but they struggled to name specific policies of hers they support.

Harris' campaign has been criticized for not having the vice president hold a press conference or sit down for a formal interview, to explain what her policy agenda would be as president.

The Free Press intern Julia Steinberg, who also serves as editor-in-chief of Stanford Review, asked multiple DNC attendees to name their "favorite policy" from Harris.

"Can Democrats at the DNC pick their favorite policy of Kamala’s?" The Free Press account on the X platform wrote.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN TROLLS HARRIS, RELEASES POLICY WEBSITE FOR HER AFTER WEEKS OF SILENCE

"Her being president," one older man answered to the intern, later adding, that this "because it covers everything that she defends."

One woman specifically answered, "I’m really excited for her to restore reproductive rights across America." However, when asked about how Harris would do so, she awkwardly paused, looked at the camera and said "…I don’t know."

Another attendee had a similar exchange, first answering "Her willingness to move forward on affordable healthcare," but when asked about how she would do so, replied with a similarly vague answer, "I think she’ll work to motivate the legislature to vote in favor of it."

HARRIS DODGING FLIP-FLOP ATTACKS AS FACELESS SURROGATES FLIP KEY POSITIONS: ‘PLAYING POLITICS’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"All of her policies," an older, grey-bearded attendee said. "Everything from—I’m nonbinary, and so—all of the policies for basic human rights. Rights to have our own bodies and do with them as we please, you know?"

"Like, her as a person just, like, tops out any policy. I just — I really admire her," a young woman said.

A young man replied by telling the interviewer one must look at things "broadly."

"So, you have to look at it broadly, right?" he said. "It’s about what she stands for right now."