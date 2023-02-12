District abolishes urinals for middle schoolers to appease outrage on transgender bathroom policies

A New Hampshire school board voted to limit the number of people in a restroom to the number of stalls, remove the ability to use urinals, as well as other restrictions Monday.

The policy was enacted after outrage about the New Milford School District policy for students to use bathrooms which "corresponds to their gender identity consistently asserted at school."

In response to the Monday vote, hundreds of students walked out of Milford High School and middle school Friday in protest of their school board's decision to remove urinals and banned shared locker room spaces amid the dispute.

Students spoke out to local news about their disagreement with the board, claiming it was a policy no one asked for.

"Nobody asked for this," student Autumn Diveley said. "Nobody but the few parents who complained to the school board asked for this."

"Nobody that I know – ask anyone here – no one requested this change," student Jay Remella told a local ABC outlet. "It was solely made by the school board and a parent complaint."

Nick Romeri, a 16-year-old transgender sophomore, said, "I want my high school experience to be just like everyone else’s, like getting my license, taking biology class, and figuring my life out, not fighting for it."

"I see all these scared people on both sides not knowing what to do yet wanting to help their children in different ways," Romeri said. "The best way you can help your children is not discriminating against their peers, but listening and helping your child grow. That is all we want."

"What more of this was about than anything was standing as a unified community," student Madelyn Bergen said. "We're all a high school, and the fact that you see so many people out here right now ready to stand against the school board just kind of signifies that."

Some teachers and school administrators also protested, according to local media.