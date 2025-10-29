Expand / Collapse search
DHS calls out NBC affiliate for hiding illegal immigrant crime history in arrest story

Department of Homeland Security assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin said NBC left out the suspect's 'rap sheet'

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Tricia McLaughlin: Open border policies have ‘deadly consequences’ Video

Tricia McLaughlin: Open border policies have ‘deadly consequences’

DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin weighs in on the illegal immigrant truck driver in jail over charges related to a fatal California crash on ‘America Reports.’

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) pushed back Wednesday at a local NBC News affiliate's report on an arrested illegal immigrant in California.

On Saturday, NBC Bay Area reported that federal agents arrested 42-year-old Gerardo in San Jose as he was leaving for work.

"According to the family’s Ring video, Gerardo was in his black truck at 7:45 a.m., about to head out to his construction job when multiple people, who appear to be federal officers, approached his truck and yelled for him to get out," the report read.

HOMELAND SECURITY RESPONDS TO 'F--- ICE' EMMY SPEECH, CALLING IT FANNING 'THE FLAMES OF HATRED'

ICE agents make an arrest in Virginia

NBC Bay Area reported on the arrest of a 42-year-old illegal immigrant outside his home on Saturday. (ICE)

It continued, "His wife, Idalia, who says she is a U.S citizen, ran to the truck to try to stop the arrest. She said a woman, not in uniform, hit her 22-year-old daughter with a baton - the incident, however, is not shown on the footage."

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, however, wrote on X that the local affiliate did not report the full details on the arrested suspect.

DHS OFFICIAL ASKS KIM KARDASHIAN WHICH MURDERERS, RAPISTS SHE WOULD LIKE TO SEE ICE PUT BACK ON STREETS

"Of course @NBCNews refuses to tell the American public that this illegal alien from Mexico has a rap sheet that includes: lewd and lascivious acts with a CHILD, battery of a spouse, domestic battery, compensation for prostitution, felony reentry after removal," McLaughlin wrote.

In a longer statement to Fox News Digital, McLaughlin confirmed that ICE officers arrested Gerardo Rojas-Leyva, an illegal immigrant from Mexico with a history of battery. McLaughlin said that Rojas-Leyva did not provide identification and resisted arrest, forcing an officer to deploy a taser and handcuff him.

DHS Asst. Secretary Tricia McLaughlin and an ICE agent

Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, left, informed Fox News Digital that Gerardo Rojas-Leyva had a history of crime. (DHS; ICE )

"Rojas-Leyva’s criminal history includes lewd and lascivious acts with child of 14-15 years old, battery of a spouse, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant, and proving compensation for prostitution," McLaughlin said. "Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, if you break the law, you will face the consequences. Criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the U.S."

Fox News Digital reached out to NBC for comment.

DHS SLAMS NYT FOR STORY ABOUT SUSPECT WHO RAPED CORPSE: ‘REFUSED TO MENTION’ HE’S AN ‘ILLEGAL ALIEN’

Homeland Security logo

McLaughlin repeatedly called out mainstream media reports on ICE arrests. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

McLaughlin previously attacked NBC over a report that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents used a 5-year-old girl with autism to pressure her father, an illegal immigrant from Guatemala, to surrender. She called the report a "disgusting smear" of ICE agents.

"Keep in mind, these men and women of ICE are fathers and mothers, and they are sons and daughters. These are people who just want to go home to their families at night and serve our great nation," McLaughlin said on "Fox & Friends."

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

