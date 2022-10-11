Expand / Collapse search
Dennis Prager on 'Kilmeade Show': America is doomed if we abandon Judeo-Christian values

Author and podcast host discusses the ideological battle occurring ahead of the midterm elections

PragerU founder Dennis Prager said Tuesday America is "doomed" if the country rejects "traditional, Judeo-Christian and American values." Prager told "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Tuesday that he's more worried about the future of the country right now than at any time since the Civil War.  

DENNIS PRAGER: I've been broadcasting for 40 years, I'm proud to say, and I love it. And I don't think I ever made a prediction. The only prediction maybe that I've ever made is that if America abandons its traditional values, Judeo-Christian and American values, we're doomed. But that's not a prediction. That's an obvious fact. I don't know what will happen in these elections, given the censorship of social media, given the mendacity of the mainstream media, the propaganda that we are drowning in. I don't know. I simply don't know. I don't know what to tell you. I only know when people ask me, are you optimistic or pessimistic? I think that optimism and pessimism are both dangerous. The optimist says everything will work out. So he doesn't fight. The pessimist says nothing will work out, so he doesn't fight. So I'm not an optimism fan or a pessimism fan. All I know is we have to fight because this country is in more trouble than in any time since the Civil War.

