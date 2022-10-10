Republican leader McCarthy says GOP ‘closer than ever’ to winning back House majority

FIRST ON FOX: As he works to win back the majority in the House of Representatives, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy brought in $20 million in fundraising the past three months, according to figures shared first with Fox News on Tuesday.

His political team highlighted that McCarthy’s July-September third-quarter haul by his joint fundraising committee brings the amount that he’s raised this year to $72 million, a record for a House Republican leader. And the longtime congressman from California has brought in a record $145 million for the entire election cycle.

While Republicans lost the White House and their Senate majority in the 2020 elections, they defied expectations and took a big bite out of the Democrats’ large House majority. The GOP now needs a net gain of five seats in the 435-seat chamber in November's midterm elections to recapture the majority it lost in the 2018 midterms.

McCarthy will likely succeed Democrat Nancy Pelosi as House Speaker if Republicans, as pundits expect, win back the chamber’s majority.

"As we get closer to Election Day, Republicans are charging ahead in our pursuit to take back the House. Thanks to our tremendous supporters we are closer than ever to achieving this goal, and bringing accountability back to our nation’s capital. We need to continue to focus on the end goal, and ensure that come November 8th we finally fire Nancy Pelosi," McCarthy said in a statement.

McCarthy’s team spotlighted that the House GOP leader continues to spread the wealth. He’s transferred $52 million so far this cycle to the National Republican Congressional Committee, the House GOP’s re-election arm.

And they also highlighted McCarthy’s efforts on the trail, noting that he’s campaigned in person with 113 GOP House candidates — which includes 54 incumbents running for re-election and 59 challengers.