Democrats 'out of touch' with Americans' 'everyday concerns' warn pair of Washington Post columns

A pair of Washington Post opinion columns published on Thursday chided the Democratic Party for being too far left and "out of sync" with Americans on cultural issues. They also implied that it could cost the party in the upcoming midterm elections.

The first column, composed by CNN anchor and Washington Post columnist Fareed Zakaria, stated, "There is plenty of evidence that the Democratic Party has moved left, that it is out of sync with Americans on many of these cultural issues, and that it needs to correct course."

"It needs to do so clearly, forcefully and repeatedly," he added, especially in the face of a Republican Party that is "clever at weaponizing the words of a few left-wing Democrats and branding them as the face of the party."

Zakaria mentioned how GOP leaders, including former President Trump and more notably Governor Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., have found much political success targeting the "radical vigilante woke mob," as the governor’s fundraising emails put it.

"But this also reflects the looming electoral strategy among Republicans, who believe they have found a deep vulnerability among Democrats. A recent, comprehensive New York Times poll seemed to confirm this view," Zakaria wrote.

He cited Times' senior writer David Leonhardt’s analysis of the poll, which stated, "Many Democrats — both politicians and voters, especially on the party’s left flank … seem more focused on divisive cultural issues than on most Americans’ everyday concerns, like inflation."

Zakaria also claimed "Democrats in power often seem unable to get anything done," and that they "squabble more" than Republicans. This puts them in a more uncomfortable electoral position. The pundit’s solution is for Democrats to "become the party that gets stuff done, builds things and makes government work for people."

"That’s a lot more important to most Americans than using the right pronouns," he concluded.

The other opinion piece, from columnist Megan McArdle, used the exchange between Senator Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and UC Berkeley professor Khiara Bridges at a recent Senate hearing to illustrate how out of touch radical left talking points are with most Americans.

During the exchange, Bridges chided Hawley for asking her whether her phrase, "people with the capacity for pregnancy" was referring to women specifically. Bridges then stated with some snark, "So, I want to recognize that your line of questioning is transphobic and it opens up trans people to violence."

McCardle commented, "the progressives have it wrong. Moreover, the fact that they can’t see just how badly this exchange went for their side shows what a big mistake it was to let academia and media institutions turn into left-wing monocultures."

The author acknowledged that people on the left found her answers "exquisitely and exactly correct," and explained, "She allowed no hint that late-term fetuses might have moral value, because that might suggest their interests could be weighed against those of the, well, pregnancy-capable. Nor did she concede an inch to the idea that biology can trump gender identity."

Though she argued, "outside those circles, Bridges’ answers don’t really sound so convincing. In most of America, ‘Does a late-term fetus have value?’ is a softball. And when Hawley leaped in to ask whether women are the ones who give birth — a question few Americans today would struggle with — she resorted to extended question-begging."

"That might be fine for a Berkeley classroom. But it just won’t do for a political debate in which the majority of voters disagree with you," McCardle added.

The author then brought up the topic of trans woman NCAA champion Lia Thomas competing in women’s sports, saying that despite the media adulation of her, "the overwhelming majority of people I actually spoke to thought it was unfair for her to compete in women’s events."

McCardle clarified that most of these people "were liberals who would never dream of voting Republican."

At the end of her piece, she wrote, "And I wonder, now what further surprises are in store if progressives can’t figure out how to talk to the majority of the country that disagrees with them on a whole lot of things." Perhaps a poor turnout in November’s elections.