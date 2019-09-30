Democrats hope Ukraine-based impeachment push is the 'Cinderella slipper' that will finally fit, Greg Gutfeld says

Democrats supporting an impeachment inquiry into President Trump hope the Ukraine-related allegations are the "Cinderella slipper" that fits, according to Greg Gutfeld.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly told her caucus the phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in July is a simpler device to use to explain their actions to the American people, Gutfeld said Monday on "The Five."

"Nancy Pelosi said why this phone call was important -- it was because it was a simpler, clearer way to impeach Trump so that the public would understand it," he said, seemingly referencing a report by The New York Times.

AMID UKRAINE COMPLAINT, GOP QUESTIONS MOVE TO DROP 'FIRST-HAND INFO REQUIREMENT IN WHISTLEBLOWER FORM

"This has all been like a Cinderella slipper," he said. "They've been searching for that one shoe that's going to fit and they went through a warehouse of shoes before they got to this one. But if they don't get this one, they'll just find another."

Earlier on "The Five," the "Greg Gutfeld Show" host compared Democrats' insistence on finding an impeachment narrative that sticks to a DJ trying to find the perfect remix.

"They keep remixing the same horrible song hoping that it will be a hit," he said.

"If you want to get rid of this guy because of his personality, just realize this is going to come back and haunt you because you're going to have half of America that is going to go after your guy or girl."

Earlier Monday, the chairmen of three House committees subpoenaed Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani on Monday for key documents related to the Ukraine controversy as part of their formal impeachment inquiry against the president.

“Pursuant to the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry, we are hereby transmitting a subpoena that compels you to produce the documents set forth in the accompanying schedule by Oct.15,” Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel and Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings wrote.

Giuliani, the former New York City mayor, played a key role in seeking information from Ukrainian officials on former Vice President Joe Biden's dealings with the country, along with those of his son Hunter.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.