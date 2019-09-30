Democrats made mistake by fighting Trump over Ukraine call, Charlie Hurt says

Democrats picked the wrong topic to fight President Trump on by focusing on the events surrounding his controversial Ukraine phone call, according to Charles Hurt.

“It’s just mind-boggling to me that they would want to turn the entire political discussion today suddenly to talking about Ukraine, Hunter Biden, Joe Biden in Ukraine, all of this is stuff that Donald Trump is delighted to talk about," Hurt said Monday on "The Daily Briefing."

“All of this stuff is just grist for a mill that President Trump loves. This is the kind of politics he loves.”

The comments came after House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., came under fire on Thursday for reading his own "parody" version of President Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky without noting he'd made it all up.

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire was on Capitol Hill to defend his handling of the explosive whistleblower complaint alleging Trump pressured his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate the Biden family.

The complaint contains allegations related to Trump’s call with Zelensky in July, when, having frozen millions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine, he urged him to investigate alleged corruption involving former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

”For a lot of people who have regular jobs and are busy have to do other things, they’re not paying attention to every little detail here and when that [Schiff's made-up story] winds up being the only take away, when they finally do sort of drill-down: ‘what was this whole thing about a call that we’re now impeaching the president over? When they find that one little detail that President Trump will never stop talking about, he’s going to win that fight,” Hurt said.

