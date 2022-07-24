Democratic candidate for Texas Lt. Gov blasted for saying school vouchers 'are for vultures'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Mike Collier was recently blasted for saying school vouchers are for "vultures" in his campaign against Republican incumbent Dan Patrick.

"As Lt. Governor, I will lead the legislature to amend our constitution to ban forever private school vouchers," Collier said in a speech. "Because vouchers are for vultures."

"If Dan Patrick gets another term, he’s told us already—he’s coming after our schools and our teachers," he added. "He wants to privatize and profitize your public school. As your Lt. Governor, I will fund our schools and fight to make our public schools the best in the nation."

BETO O'ROURKE ACCUSES GOV. GREG ABBOTT OF TRYING TO ‘DEFUND’ PUBLIC SCHOOLS BY SUPPORTING SCHOOL VOUCHERS

The Collier campaign posted his remarks on Twitter, leaving him open to scathing criticism. Many argued that low-income children benefit from school voucher programs.

"Imagine calling low-income kids stuck in failing government schools 'vultures,'" Corey DeAngelis, national director of research for the American Federation for Children, reacted. Many others echoed his response.

JUDGE BLOCKED WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL CHOICE PROGRAM AFTER MORE THAN 3,000 STUDENTS HAVE ALREADY BEEN APPROVED

"What kind of monster would refer to low-income kids stuck in failing government schools as ‘vultures.’ This one did. #schoolchoice is the Civil Rights issue of our time. The kids aren't ‘vultures.’ Their parents aren't ‘vultures,’" Chicago columnist John Kass similarly said.

"YOWZA. Parents whose kids need an alternative education source than a government school are... VULTURES? Ummm, I don't think this will play well with Texas parents," former Texas state senator Konni Burton tweeted.

"A parent seeking to save their child from a failing school is a ‘vulture’ to desperate failed candidate @CollierForTexas. What a huge gaffe," Matt Mackowiak, chairman of the Travis County GOP, said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently voiced support for a school voucher proposal at a San Antonio campaign event in which he pledged to enact a "Parental Bill of Rights" law in 2023. The plan would allow students to use government funding to attend private schools or charter schools rather than their assigned public schools.

"Empowering parents means giving them the choice to take their children to any public school, charter school or private school with state funding following the student," Abbott said in San Antonio. "To be clear that does not mean that public schools will be not fully funded. They will."

His opponents, like Democrat Beto O'Rourke, accused the governor of defunding public schools.

"Abbott is for defunding our public schools," O'Rourke tweeted after Abbott pitched his school voucher plan. "I'm for fully funding our kids’ classrooms and fully supporting parents, teachers, and students."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The fight over school vouchers isn't limited to Texas. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed the most expansive education savings account program in the U.S. earlier this month. Bill 2853 expands the program to all 1.1 million K-12 students in the state.

"This is a monumental moment for all of Arizona’s students. Our kids will no longer be locked in under-performing schools. Today, we’re unlocking a whole new world of opportunity for them and their parents," Ducey said. "With this legislation, Arizona cements itself as the top state for school choice and as the first state in the nation to offer all families the option to choose the school setting that works best for them … This is truly a win for all K-12 students."

Fox News' Joshua Q. Nelson contributed to this report.