Democratic lawmaker suggests focus on Biden's mental fitness is 'ageism,' 'ableism'

Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., said critics of President Biden appear to be rooted in "ageism" and "ableism" rather than his policies.

The Nevada congressman appeared on "CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip" Monday night as some of his fellow Democratic colleagues have called for Biden to step aside following his disastrous debate performance.

Phillip reported a majority of voters, including Democrats, are having doubts about Biden’s ability to serve, to which Horsford responded that the conversation had been bogged down by "ageism," which he found "interesting."

"What I find interesting is the issue is more around ageism, ableism, and not what this president, President Biden, has done," Horsford said. "His age didn‘t keep him from lifting 50% of children out of poverty. His age did not prevent him from passing a bipartisan infrastructure law. His age didn‘t prevent him from passing the bipartisan Safer Communities Act in order to keep our community safe from gun violence. It is his experience and his civility, because he actually cares about the American people."

Horsford is chair of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) which met with Biden on a virtual call on Monday as the president attempted to assure members of his party that he is up to the job. He reportedly thanked them for their reliable support and promised a mutual sense of loyalty.

"You’ve had my back, and I’ll continue to have yours," Biden told the CBC members on the call.

Horsford also confirmed his endorsement of Biden during the CNN segment.

"Clearly, this president is fit to serve. He has been fighting for the American people. I know more than 14 million Americans have already voted for him, including those in my state of Nevada. We need to honor and respect the will of the voters who have selected him as our Democratic nominee," Horsford said.

While it appears Biden has the support of the CBC, other Democratic lawmakers are calling for him to leave the ticket.

Democratic Reps. Mike Quigley, D-Ill.; Seth Moulton, D-Mass.; Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas; Angie Craig, D-Minn.; and Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., have all come out publicly urging Biden to step aside as of Tuesday.

Fox News' Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report.