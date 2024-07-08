Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Ex-Obama adviser says Biden can't beat 'Father Time' and is 'not winning this race'

Biden has repeatedly denied requests for him to withdraw from the race

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Ex-Obama advisor says that Biden can't beat 'Father Time' and is 'not winning this race' Video

Ex-Obama advisor says that Biden can't beat 'Father Time' and is 'not winning this race'

Ex-Obama advisor David Axelrod said that President Biden is fighting an uphill battle against former President Trump after his shaky debate performance.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Ex-Obama advisor David Axelrod argued that President Biden is slated to lose the election to former President Trump in an interview with CNN on Sunday night. 

Multiple media figures and Biden allies have called on the president to withdraw from the race after a shaky debate performance last month. 

"There are certain immutable facts of life," Axelrod said in an interview with CNN while discussing Biden's age and leadership. "Those were painfully obvious on that debate stage. The president just … hasn't come to grips with it. He’s not winning this race."

BIDEN'S 'DISASTER' DEBATE PERFORMANCE SPARKS MEDIA MELTDOWN, CALLS FOR HIM TO WITHDRAW FROM 2024 RACE

David Axelrod on CNN

Ex-Obama advisor David Axelrod argued that President Biden is slated to lose the election to former President Trump in an interview with CNN on Sunday night.  (CNN)

"He seems not to grasp what the big concern is that people have," Axelrod said. 

Axelrod, who formerly served as President Obama's chief campaign strategist, said that Biden is used to fighting "his way back from political defeats and against the odds." 

"So his psyche is that he can beat anybody and any long odds," the strategist said. "What he can’t beat is Father Time." 

"And that’s really the concern here. It’s not about his record," Axelrod continued.

Biden will turn 82 in November and is already the oldest president in American history. 

"Donald Trump is an almost unprecedentedly flawed candidate in so many ways and represents, I do believe, as the president says, a real danger to democracy," Axelrod said. "But the one person that no one can outrun is Father Time." 

JILL BIDEN DEFENDS PRESIDENT FROM DIRECT QUESTIONS ABOUT HIS HEALTH, AGE: 'HE'S LIVED HISTORY'

President Joe Biden speaking, split with former President Donald Trump pointing

Axelrod said that political experts he has spoken with about Biden's candidacy are predicting that it's more likely he will "lose by a landslide than narrowly win this race."  (Getty Images)

Axelrod said that political experts he has spoken with about Biden's candidacy are predicting that it's "more likely" that the president will "lose by a landslide than narrowly win this race." 

"And if the stakes are as large as [Biden] says, and I believe they are, then he really needs to consider what the right thing to do here is," Axelrod said. 

Axelrod also called out Biden for his post-debate interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos in CNN op-ed and accused him of "denial, delusion and defiance." Biden did not appear to calm concerns in the 22-minute sitdown, his first interview since the debate debacle that has set off an unprecedented party panic with less than four months until the election.

"Biden could be excused for wanting to put his awful debate performance in the rearview mirror," Axelrod wrote. "That was his purpose Friday in sitting down for the interview —  to try and quell the panic that has gripped the Democratic Party." 

"He didn’t succeed," Axelrod wrote. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.