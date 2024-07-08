Ex-Obama adviser says Biden can't beat 'Father Time' and is 'not winning this race'

Ex-Obama advisor David Axelrod argued that President Biden is slated to lose the election to former President Trump in an interview with CNN on Sunday night.

Multiple media figures and Biden allies have called on the president to withdraw from the race after a shaky debate performance last month.

"There are certain immutable facts of life," Axelrod said in an interview with CNN while discussing Biden's age and leadership. "Those were painfully obvious on that debate stage. The president just … hasn't come to grips with it. He’s not winning this race."

"He seems not to grasp what the big concern is that people have," Axelrod said.

Axelrod, who formerly served as President Obama's chief campaign strategist, said that Biden is used to fighting "his way back from political defeats and against the odds."

"So his psyche is that he can beat anybody and any long odds," the strategist said. "What he can’t beat is Father Time."

"And that’s really the concern here. It’s not about his record," Axelrod continued.

Biden will turn 82 in November and is already the oldest president in American history.

"Donald Trump is an almost unprecedentedly flawed candidate in so many ways and represents, I do believe, as the president says, a real danger to democracy," Axelrod said. "But the one person that no one can outrun is Father Time."

Axelrod said that political experts he has spoken with about Biden's candidacy are predicting that it's "more likely" that the president will "lose by a landslide than narrowly win this race."

"And if the stakes are as large as [Biden] says, and I believe they are, then he really needs to consider what the right thing to do here is," Axelrod said.

Axelrod also called out Biden for his post-debate interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos in CNN op-ed and accused him of "denial, delusion and defiance." Biden did not appear to calm concerns in the 22-minute sitdown, his first interview since the debate debacle that has set off an unprecedented party panic with less than four months until the election.

"Biden could be excused for wanting to put his awful debate performance in the rearview mirror," Axelrod wrote. "That was his purpose Friday in sitting down for the interview — to try and quell the panic that has gripped the Democratic Party."

"He didn’t succeed," Axelrod wrote.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.