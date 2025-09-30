Dem congresswoman denies rhetoric incited anti-ICE violence, doubles down on condemning agency

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., pushed back against the White House’s claim that she has used rhetoric inciting violence against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

In a Monday interview with ABC News, Jayapal defended past remarks accusing ICE of "kidnapping" people, insisting the language was factual rather than incendiary.

"I have no rhetoric that I regret. Nothing that I have said is rhetoric that incites violence. All of it is about what is actually happening," she said.

Jayapal was responding to a Friday White House statement accusing her and other Democrats of fueling attacks on ICE agents with their rhetoric.

"Democrats have spent years vilifying ICE as ‘fascists,’ ‘the Gestapo,’ and ‘slave patrols,’ inciting a 1,000% surge in assaults on agents and a wave of Radical Left terror. Their words aren’t just reckless — they’re a battle cry for violence," the White House said.

The statement also cited comments from Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., Gov. J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., and others before highlighting Jayapal’s remarks.

"Rep. Pramila Jayapal called ICE agents ‘deranged,’ accused them of ‘kidnapping,’ and said ‘resistance’ to ICE is ‘inspiring,’" the statement said.

The White House referenced several of Jayapal’s recent remarks, including calling ICE actions "deranged," "cruel" and "outrageous," describing ICE arrests as "kidnapping," and praising those obstructing ICE agents as "inspiring."

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has repeatedly denied that ICE detains U.S. citizens.

The White House statement followed last week’s deadly shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas, carried out by a suspect who, according to investigators, specifically targeted ICE agents. Joseph Rothrock, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Dallas field office, said the gunman "specifically intended to kill ICE agents."

When asked about her response to the accusations, Jayapal mentioned death threats she has received and slammed the administration for not holding the perpetrator accountable.

"Well, look, my response is, I just had a state representative, a Republican Arizona state representative, call for me to be hanged. He called for my execution. If the White House was actually going to go after people who are inciting political violence, they should go after people like that," she said.

Jayapal was referring to an X post from Arizona GOP state Rep. John Gillette, who replied to a video of her calling on the Democratic Party to get "street ready," stating, "Until people like this, that advocate for the overthrow of the American government are tried convicted and hanged. it will continue."

After mentioning the White House ignoring Gillette's post, she called the Trump administration an "authoritarian government" that is "doing things that are unconstitutional."

She doubled down by claiming that ICE is "kidnapping people who are hardworking folks who have just been doing their jobs, people who are here on legal visas, U.S. citizens, they have kidnapped and detained people."

Jayapal added, "We have a militarized force on our streets. That’s what ICE has turned into, and I’m going to continue to do everything I can to push back against that."

DHS did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.