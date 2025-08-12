DEA head says phone calls are coming from 'all over the country’ from fed agents wanting to help in DC

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) head and new overseer of D.C. police Terry Cole outlined the Trump administratin's "unified effort" for reducing violent crime in the nation’s capital after meeting with the police chief Tuesday.

"We cannot afford to turn a blind eye," Cole told "The Story." "We have tremendous cooperation, tremendous intel sharing, and what's most encouraging, the police are looking forward to doing their job again."

President Donald Trump federalized Washington, D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Monday, enabling federal agencies and the National Guard to supervise local police but not make arrests themselves. On Monday night, 850 National Guard officers patrolled the streets of the capital.

Cole touted the arrests that followed Trump’s "Liberation Day" announcement.

"Just in the last two days, we've had 60 arrests that are very impactful. We've taken 17 firearms off the streets. Last night, we arrested somebody that was wanted for a murder," he shared.

The DEA administrator went on to clarify how federal agents will work "hand in hand" with MPD.

"Starting tonight, we will be embedded with the Metropolitan Police Department," Cole announced. "You will also see an increase of activity, patrol activity in certain sectors, to go after the violent criminal offenders that are the drivers of this crime."

As Democratic critics of the federal takeover cite statistics of violent crime being at a "30-year low" in the nation’s capital, Cole insists people "do not feel safe," and police officers "do not feel empowered."

It is "frustrating" for police to come across repeat youth offenders with guns, Cole lamented. While the Trump administration would need to "change the code" to hold even juveniles accountable, Cole said federal agents are eager to help support D.C.'s law enforcement.

"I think that there's a lot of dynamics with the D.C. City Council that are concerning," Cole noted. "I've been receiving phone calls from all over the country of other federal agents that wanna fly in and help. They wanna be part of making D.C. safe again."