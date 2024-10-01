David Axelrod calls out Tim Walz for dodging TV interviews: 'It's bewildering'

Former Obama adviser David Axelrod called out Kamala Harris' vice presidential pick Tim Walz for dodging TV interviews, adding that he was "perplexed" as it put Walz at a disadvantage when it comes to the debate.

The senior political commentator was asked by CNN host Jake Tapper about how Walz suddenly disappeared from television over the course of the campaign.

"I've been bewildered a little bit by the absence of both the presidential candidate and the vice presidential candidate on television since they became the nominees, because that's how people get to know you. And they haven't really spent a lot of time with either of them before now," Axelrod said.

"He was all over before he became the nominee when he was campaigning for vice president," he added.

Axelrod concluded that Walz put himself at a disadvantage.

"So I also think that it may be a little bit of a problem for Waltz having not done this. Sitting with [the media] is good prep for debates. It's good batting practice for these events. Waltz has not been doing it. So I do question that," he said, "It's bewildering."

Harris has taken heat for largely avoiding the press. For example, in the 72 days as the official Democratic nominee, she has yet to hold a single official press conference.

Harris has stepped up her interviews in recent weeks after criticism for leaning too much on scripted appearances. She has been doing radio hits and a solo sit-down with a Philadelphia TV station. She also spoke to MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle and she made time to hang out with supporter Oprah Winfrey last month.

