Kamala Harris to sit for interview with MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle days after host defended VP dodging on policy

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to sit down with MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle on Wednesday, just days after the MSNBC host brushed off the vice president avoiding specifics when she's faced with policy questions.

MSNBC announced on X that Harris would join Ruhle for an interview in Pittsburgh that is set to air on Wednesday night. The interview is the first solo sit-down for Harris with a major news network since she became the Democratic nominee.

Ruhle joined comedian Bill Maher on his show on Friday and rushed to defend the vice president after Maher and anti-Trump New York Times columnist Bret Stephens suggested that Harris needed to be more specific in her interviews.

"Kamala Harris is not running for perfect. She's running against Trump. We have two choices. And so there are some things you might not know her answer to. And in 2024, unlike 2016 for a lot of the American people, we know exactly what Trump will do, who he is and the kind of threat he is to democracy," Ruhle said.

Stephens pushed back and said, "Stephanie, the problem that a lot of people have with Kamala is we don't know her answer to anything, okay?"

Ruhle turned the conversation to former President Trump again and said no one knows his answers to policy questions either.

Stephens, noting that he would never vote for Trump, added, "But people also are expected to have some idea of what the program is of the person you're supposed to vote for! You're not supposed to say ‘Well, you have to vote for y because x is that and the other.' Let’s find out a little bit more. And I don't think it's a lot to ask for her to sit down for a real interview as opposed to a puff piece in which she describes her feelings of growing up in Oakland with nice lawns."

"I would just say to that – when you move to Nirvana, give me your real estate broker's number and I'll be your next door neighbor. We don't live there!" Ruhle exclaimed in response.

Harris has been criticized for avoiding policy specifics and dodging questions during her recent interviews.

"This week she couldn’t or wouldn’t answer a single question straight, and people could see it. She is an artless dodger," The Wall Street Journal's Peggy Noonan wrote.

"She owes us these answers. It is wrong that she can’t or won’t address them. It is disrespectful to the electorate," Noonan added.

Fox News' Joseph Wulfsohn contributed to this report.