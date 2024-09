Barstool Sports founder and self-proclaimed "Swiftie" Dave Portnoy said Wednesday that while Taylor Swift's endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris doesn't change his opinion of the popstar, he plans to "vote the other way."

"As the king of the Swifties people are asking me what I think of her Kamala endorsement. I don't care at all. People can vote for whoever they want in this country. How somebody votes will never change my opinion of a person," Portnoy posted on X. "I'm voting the other way but to each their own."

Swift endorsed Harris for president minutes after the Democratic nominee walked off-stage from the presidential debate against her Republican opponent, Donald Trump. Writing on Instagram, the singer said she will be voting for Harris because, "she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."

"I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered!" Swift wrote to her 283 million followers. "I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story."

Earlier this week, Portnoy revealed on Fox Business that he plans to vote for former President Trump after host Stewart Varney said he comes across as a "Trump guy."

"Yeah, I'm voting for Trump. I don't know that I would call myself a Trump guy, If I thought there was a candidate that was better I would be open to having that," Portnoy said. "I wouldn't have voted for him in the Republican primaries but I'm voting for him now."

Trump shrugged off Swift's endorsement of his opponent in a call to "Fox & Friends" Wednesday morning, saying that he was not surprised by her support for Harris and that it "was just a question of time.

"She couldn't […] possibly endorse Biden. You look at Biden, you couldn't possibly endorse him," Trump said, clarifying that he is "not a Taylor Swift fan."

"But she's a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat," he added, "And she'll probably pay a price for it […] in the marketplace."