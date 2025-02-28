Dave Portnoy rips into Gavin Newsom as 'trash' after California governor announces new podcast

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy unloaded on California Gov. Gavin Newsom, calling him "trash" and a "slick" politician who is more interested in promoting his career than "actually governing."

"He's trash, like I hate him," Portnoy told Fox News Digital in an interview this week.

"I just think he's everything that you think of when you think of, like, a slick politician. That you take a cold shower after you talk with them."

Newsom set social media ablaze on Tueday after announcing he was launching a podcast where he'd have "real conversations" with people he disagreed with and people he admired.

SOCIAL MEDIA BLASTS ‘GASLIGHTING’ GAVIN NEWSOM AFTER HE ANNOUNCES NEW PODCAST

"We need to change the conversation. And that's why I'm launching a new podcast," Newsom said in a video posted to social media. "And this is going to be anything but the ordinary politician podcast. I'm going to be talking to people directly that I disagree with, as well as people I look up to, but more important than anything else, I'll be talking directly with you, the listener. Real conversations."

The new podcast will be produced by iHeartMedia and will be the second podcast that the governor has been involved with. Newsom currently co-hosts the "Politickin’" podcast alongside former NFL player Marshawn Lynch, and sports agent Doug Hendrickson.

Portnoy revealed to Fox News Digital that he was once invited on Newsom's "Politickin" podcast but turned it down.

"They asked me to go on. I said, ‘No,’ because I just don't like the guy so much," Portnoy said.

Portnoy said he didn't know much about Newsom before the Covid-19 pandemic, but quickly became a critic after seeing how the Democratic leader managed the state of California during that fraught time.

MEL GIBSON JOINS EFFORT TO RECALL GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM, BLAMES HIM FOR ‘GROSS MISMANAGEMENT’ OF LA FIRES

"I hate hypocrisy," Portnoy said. "It's like the biggest thing I hate about politicians and almost all of them are."

He said he was angered after the governor was caught attending an intimate dinner party, without wearing a mask, at the elite French Laundry restaurant in November 2020, while state residents were told to stay home.

"California had the strictest lockdowns just about in the entire country," Portnoy continued. "I think they were taking sand off beaches, doing ridiculous stuff to keep people socially distancing. Then you see this and it just, it drives me crazy, those type of ‘rules for thee, not for me.’'"

Portnoy helped raise over $40 million for dozens of small businesses who struggled during the pandemic, through his "Barstool Fund," which drew support from celebrities including former NFL player Tom Brady, Food Network host Guy Fieri, and musician Kid Rock.

Newsom has repeatedly apologized for his actions, admitting he made a "terrible mistake."

GAVIN NEWSOM ADMITS DINING AT SWANKY FRENCH LAUNDRY DURING PANDEMIC WAS ‘DUMB MISTAKE’

Portnoy also accused Newsom of "campaigning to be president" while his state was "falling apart."

"The state's falling apart, but you're in China like basically campaigning already to be president. So I really don't care for him. I think everything he does is self-interest, not for his constituencies in an eye towards the presidency like he is going to run for president. He's been planning it for so long now," Portnoy told Fox News Digital.

Last week Portnoy joined several others mocking the California governor on social media after his podcast announcement.

"Let’s start with why did you throw a party for yourself at the French Laundry with no masks on in the middle of Covid when California had just about the strictest COVID regs in the country and thousands of small businesses were going outta business because of said policies?," Portnoy posted to X in response to Newsom.

NEW STUDY REVEALS BLUE STATE'S FAST-FOOD MINIMUM WAGE HIKE JEOPARDIZED THOUSANDS OF JOBS

Portnoy also mocked Newsom for a viral video from 2023 where Newsom ran into a child while playing a game of basketball with kids in China.

"Question 2: Why were you in China playing hoop against little kids when you’re the Gov of California?" Portnoy asked. "Question 3 Is this kid who took the charge dead?"

Portnoy continued his outspoken criticism of the governor, whom he called a "slimeball," during an interview with Fox Business host Stuart Varney on Friday.

"This guy spends more time with podcasts or going to China or press tours than actually governing the state of California which is falling apart," Portnoy said. "I have really hated this guy since Covid."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Gavin Newsom's office for comment but has yet to receive a response.

Fox News' Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.