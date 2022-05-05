Daniel Krauthammer congratulates recipients of Krauthammer Memorial Scholarship: 'He would be very proud'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Daniel Krauthammer, son of the late columnist and longtime Fox News contributor Charles Krauthammer , joined Fox News Thursday to discuss his father's legacy and the memorial scholarship created in his name.

FOX News Media announced the winners of this year's Dr. Charles Krauthammer Memorial Scholarship: Emmett Gaffney, son of Vice President of Documentary Programming Brian Gaffney, and Grace LeCroy, the daughter of FOX News Assignment Desk Manager Lillian LeCroy and FOX News Edge photojournalist Phil LeCroy.

RECIPIENTS OF THIRD ANNUAL KRAUTHAMMER MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP REVEALED

Daniel congratulated the awardees during an appearance on "Special Report," on which his father was a fixture for years.

"It’s incredibly appropriate, I think, in so many ways," he told anchor Bret Baier. "My father was so passionate about learning. Not only that, but saw it as a duty, [that] that’s what everyone should do, is take it to the fullest."

Emmett Gaffney is an honors student-athlete at Oratory Preparatory School in Summit, New Jersey, and is slated to attend the University of Wisconsin, Madison, in the fall to study history. Grace LeCroy is a senior at Southern High School in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. She intends to major in psychology this fall in the honors program at Florida State University.

Krauthammer said both history and psychology resonated deeply with his father, a respected physician and gifted political commentator.

"I couldn't think of two subjects closer to my father's heart," he said.

"He would joke sometimes when young students would ask him, ‘How do you get to this point of being a renowned journalist?’ He would say first you go to medical school," the younger Krauthammer, also a writer, told Baier. "In all seriousness, he thought that education really taught him something about what matters in life. He saw human suffering. He saw what makes life worth living."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It was history I think that took him out of the hospital," he added. "He saw what could put all those things that mattered at risk, which is politics gone wrong. And I think he would be very proud for these two rising students to be following those paths and to continue the kind of passion and commitment to learning that he put his life towards."

Established by FOX News Media in 2018, the Dr. Charles Krauthammer Memorial Scholarship awards eligible children of network employees a monetary stipend per college year for a maximum of four years. All aspects of the program, including the selection of winners and the administration of their awards, are conducted through the National Merit Scholarship Program by the independent, not-for-profit National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC).

Fox News' David Rutz contributed to this report.