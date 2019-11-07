Henninger on whistleblower attorney's 2017 'coup' tweet: Impeachment was the goal from the start

President Trump's impeachment was always the "goal" for Democrats and the anti-Trump resistance, Wall Street Journal columnist Dan Henninger said Thursday.

Appearing on "America's Newsroom" with host Bill Hemmer, Henninger said a coup "was the goal from the beginning and that is the goal as we sit here."

Henninger's comments come after it was revealed that Mark Zaid, one of the attorneys representing the intelligence community whistleblower at the center of the Democrats' ongoing impeachment inquiry, tweeted conspicuously in January 2017 that a "coup has started" and that "impeachment will follow ultimately."

Then, in July 2017, Zaid remarked, "I predict @CNN will play a key role in @realDonaldTrump not finishing out his full term as president." Also that month, Zaid tweeted, "We will get rid of him, and this country is strong enough to survive even him and his supporters."

Henninger said that Zaid's tweets were "speaking there for the entire anti-Trump resistance."

"And yet, we know that in January 2017 not just Mark Zaid, but a lot of Democrats were determined to stop this presidency," he told Hemmer.

Henninger said that the whole point of the media's Russian collusion narrative from 2017 through this year was to get to impeachment and overturn the 2016 election.

"Donald Trump overthrew the Obama presidency in the sense that one of the first things he did was withdraw us from the Paris Climate Accord, he overturned the Iranian nuclear deal, he started to reverse all of the Obama regulations on the energy sector...that was a legal overturning of a pre-existing presidency," he noted. "What [Democrats] are trying to do here is illegally drive this guy from office for taking down the things that Barack Obama did."

However, Henninger said that their efforts may bear no fruit because "they keep undermining their own impeachment process by keeping it private like this and trying to spin it."

"They're not changing many minds at all by doing that," he said.

