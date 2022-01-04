Expand / Collapse search
Crenshaw mocks State Department’s promotion of Blinken’s Spotify: 'The Bury Your Head in the Sand playlist'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
The State Department has promoted the playlist on Twitter eight times in the last month.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, reacted Tuesday to the State Department promoting Antony Blinken's Spotify playlist on Twitter. The State Department was mocked by critics after it repeatedly promoted the secretary of state's Spotify playlist in a series of tweets.

DAN CRENSHAW: You could call this playlist the ‘Bury Your Head in the Sand’ playlist. It was probably put together by some 20-year-old intern. I mean when you look at the playlist that’s what it appears to me to be. And this is what Antony Blinken listens to when he doesn’t want to deal with the world’s problems and do his job…

With the world as it is right now, with this administration under such deserved scrutiny, it shouldn’t be promoting silly playlists that were clearly meant for teenagers. 

