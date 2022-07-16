Dan Bongino: President Biden is the 'beggar-in-chief' on the world stage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dan Bongino blasted President Biden's leadership for "always begging" when it comes to the nation's crises, from the border crisis, inflation, gas prices and Russia's invasion of Ukraine on "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino."

DAN BONGINO: I wish American leadership under Joe Biden was not a complete embarrassment, simply for the sake of my country and, as I said, my kids. But in the first 18 months of Biden's term, it's totally evident now, he's become the beggar-in-chief. He's always begging. Did you notice that? He's always begging someone for something. The guy's not a leader. He's showing just how weak he is on the world stage, on the domestic stage, everywhere, and sadly, he's making all of us, America, look weaker too. People are watching, and I don't mean like Robert DeNiro in "Meet the Fockers," I mean, like enemies of the United States are watching this.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE: STEFANIK SAYS BIDEN'S "WEAKNESS" HAS MADE WORLD LESS SAFE

…

So what's the opposite of strength? Well, obviously weakness, right? So what happens when American leaders constantly show their weakness to our enemies? Our enemies notice, they watch. It's as if they can smell fear out there.

AS BIDEN ASKS SAUDIS FOR OIL HELP, US ENERGY REPS SAY THEY'RE TIRED OF "VILIFICATION"

…

He's always begging. When he only has weakness, he's left to beg our allies and our enemies to help him solve our crises. The man's the beggar-in-chief. And for clarification here, listen, I'm not some global interventionist — if you listen to my podcast or the Fox show, you know that. I never have been, but I'm a realist, too. The way to avoid entangling the United States in a lot of foreign affairs we shouldn't be involved in and to avoid international crises is to demonstrate strength.

…

Now he's begging Saudi Arabia to help, but there is one silver lining to this mess, believe it or not. All of Biden's pathetic begging, as members of his own party, the liberal media and same people all over the cosmos doing some begging too, begging him to please not run in 2024. And to sum it all up, being a beggar-in-chief, on a deadly, serious note, is totally unacceptable.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT HERE: