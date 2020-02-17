Dan Bongino on media analysts reportedly signing petition urging Barr to resign: 'The left is psychotic'

Former NYPD officer and Secret Service agent Dan Bongino reacted on “Fox & Friends” Monday to some media analysts reportedly signing a petition urging Attorney General Bill Barr to resign over the sentencing of former Trump adviser Roger Stone.

More than 1,100 former Justice Department employees have signed an online petition urging Barr to resign and praising the four prosecutors who withdrew from the Stone case after what they perceived as interference from the White House, Politico reported.

Signatures for the petition include recent Justice Department employees and some dating back to the Eisenhower and Kennedy administrations, according to the news outlet. The signatures were gathered by Protect Democracy, a nonprofit legal group that had also gathered signatures for a letter claiming Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report presented enough evidence to charge Trump with obstruction of justice.

Host Griff Jenkins noted on Monday that eight people who reportedly signed the petition were media analysts. The eight legal analysts who signed the petition work for CNN and MSNBC or appear frequently on the networks, according to the Daily Caller.

When asked why this has gotten so much attention, Bongino said: “Because the left is psychotic.

“I don't have any easy explanation for what's going on right now,” he continued. “Why does the left -- a better way to phrase this -- why do they keep stepping on rakes? Why do they think this is helping? You had an obvious egregious sentence. Come on. Nine years for Roger?”

DOJ PROSECUTORS RESIGN AFTER TOP BRASS REVERSES COURSE ON ROGER STONE SENTENCING

Last week, the Justice Department overruled its own prosecutors — who had recommended in a court filing that Stone be sentenced to as many as nine years in prison — and took the extraordinary step of lowering the amount of prison time it would seek. The department didn't offer an amended number. Barr has been under fire for the reversal.

“Nine years for someone with no criminal history. You want this guy to die in prison?” Bongino asked on Monday. “Let's just be candid. The left is all in on the police state right now and government spying. They just are. There is no other way to describe it.”

Last week, Trump, who denied influencing the move, applauded Barr on Twitter for the decision to reverse the sentencing recommendation, writing: "Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking charge of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought."

When Bongino was asked what his reaction was to media analysts signing the petition calling for Barr’s resignation, he said: “Bill Barr is probably laughing at these idiots right now.”

“They’re former DOJ people for a reason,” he continued. “If you look back under the Obama administration and their hiring practice … What they did was, although you’re legally not allowed to ask party affiliation when you hire people for those jobs, it was clear, based on the resumes of the people Obama's administration overwhelmingly hired in the DOJ, attorneys and otherwise, that they were hardcore leftists, a lot of them, so it shouldn't be surprising to anyone now that they are former.”

He went on to say, “They should keep their mouths quiet about what’s going on right now.”

Bongino then noted that “there’s nothing illegally happening right now.”

“Bill Barr made an independent decision about a grotesque violation of sentencing guidelines here and he made a decision as a steward of the elected president of the United States,” Bongino said on “Fox & Friends” on Monday. “I mean, that's just what happens. I mean he’s the appointed official approved by the Senate. And if you don't like it, then elect someone else next time.”

Fox News' Andrew O'Reilly and Gregg Re contributed to this report.