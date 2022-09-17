DAN BONGINO: The left's police state is here

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Dan Bongino slammed the "unprecedented levels of control" over U.S. citizens posed by the Biden Justice Department and IRS on "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino."

DAN BONGINO: Listen, on this show, I speak the truth, right? And there's really no way to say this lightly: America's become a police state. That fear I've always had is here right now. We're no longer becoming a police state, the police state is here, like, right now.

DOJ, TRUMP LAWYERS CALLED TO NEW YORK BY MAR-A-LAGO RAID SPECIAL MASTER FOR 'PRELIMINARY CONFERENCE'

The bloated government institutions, the FBI, DOJ and IRS are imposing unprecedented levels of control on you, the citizens, and listened to me, zoom right in, it's not an accident folks. Let's start with the disgraceful political power games being played by the DOJ and the FBI. When the raid on Mar-a-Lago first happened, I was one of the first to call out the abuse and overreach on the Justice Department's behalf.

…

Oddly, the DOJ has yet to bring any charges against or to arrest former President Trump.

…

Folks, they love this. This is the very definition of the useful idiot, man. And by the way, if the FBI were so sure in the DOJ — their justification for this police state raid, then why the hell are they objecting to a special master to review the documents? It's right there. What are they hiding exactly? I also said if they can do it to Trump, they can do it to anyone, that's kind of what happens in a police state. Once the DOJ and its stooges got a little bit of taste, they became a drunk on power.

