DOJ, Trump lawyers called to New York by Mar-a-Lago raid special master for 'preliminary conference'

The special master appointed by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon is directing lawyers for both the Department of Justice and former President Trump to appear in a New York federal courthouse on Sept. 20.

Former veteran chief federal judge Raymond Dearie called both parties to appear at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse on Sept. 20 at 2:00 p.m. for a "preliminary conference."

Lawyers for both parties are being invited to submit a "proposed agenda items" for discussion by Sept. 19.

Dearie was appointed by Cannon, a Trump appointee, who declined a request by the Department of Justice to lift the temporary prohibition of the department's usage of around 100 classified records which were taken from Mar-a-Lago during the Federal Bureau of Investigation's search on Aug. 8.

The former veteran chief federal judge will review and separate documents that are covered by claims of privilege.

The Justice Department's investigation, which is being delayed by the special master process, is reviewing documents recovered by the FBI during its search of Trump's Florida property.

Dearie was nominated by former President Ronald Reagan in 1986.

