Dan Bongino on backlash to tweet by slain cop's daughter: 'We live in the dumbest of times'

“We live in the dumbest of times,” former NYPD officer and Secret Service agent Dan Bongino told “Fox & Friends” on Monday.

Bongino reacted to the daughter of one of two officers killed in a weekend ambush in Texas facing criticism on Twitter for using the hashtag #bluelivesmatter in a tribute to her father. The daughter of Ismael Chavez, 39, used the hashtag in a tweet Saturday, which has since been deleted, Heavy.com reported.

“Words cannot describe the pain I’m in, but I’m glad my dad is at peace,” the media outlet reported she wrote on the same day her father and McAllen Officer Edelmiro Garza, 45, were shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance.

“You were an amazing man and anyone who ever came across you knew that,” she reportedly added in the tweet.

“I’m going to miss you so much. you died doing what you loved most, you died a hero. i love you daddy, see you soon. #bluelivesmatter.”

One Twitter user responded to her tribute by accusing her of using a “racist” hashtag, according to Heavy.com.

“It’s an embarrassment,” Bongino said. “The population of imbeciles right now is so ridiculous.”

Bongino made the comments amid a growing push to defund or dismantle police departments across the country following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody in May.

“Think about this. … I get a text on my phone right here, I'm not kidding, a couple times a year with the NYPD from a friend of mine that says someone I knew or someone who I knew knew someone else [who] was either dead or shot,” Bongino said.

“Now everyone listening, imagine that's your job, just for a second, please to all the imbeciles who thought it would be a great idea to attack this woman.”

He went on to say imagine you “show up to work and couple of times a year you get a text about how your employees or someone [you know] is either dead or shot.”

“You can't imagine that, thank God you don't have to imagine that,” Bongino said. “That's what cops do, not you. So think about that when you attack this woman.”

Fox News’ Nick Givas contributed to this report.