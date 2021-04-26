Bongino blasts de Blasio's liberal agenda on policing: 'He's either really dumb or this is a plan'

Fox News contributor Dan Bongino blasted Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYC's liberal leadership on Monday after report of NYPD retirements and departures jumping by 75% in 2020.

ARE NYPD OFFICERS RUSHING TO RETIRE AMID CITY'S ANTI-COP CLIMATE?

DAN BONGINO: Are these things liberals pretend not to know or are they just really dumb? I mean how did you think that attacking the police officers constantly while coddling criminals, letting them out early on bail reform, taking away qualified immunity so a police officer can be sued for doing his job, did you really think that was going to improve the quality of life in your city?

...

You’re either really dumb or this is a plan. Listen, I don’t like liberalism, obviously, I mean I’m a conservative commentator. But, I don’t think they’re stupid. I really don’t. Bill de Blasio is not a moron. Why is he doing this then?

...

Do you have any idea how many Black lives have been saved, how many Black men and women are alive now precisely because of the effective policing implemented under the Broken Windows policies of Rudy Giuliani, Jack Maple, and Bill Bratton? I lived through it guys. Are we itching to go back to that? Do we want more death, more drugs? To me, it’s just bizarre how the voters of New York City are still picking these people to do this, to destroy their city.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW